URBANA — Coronavirus, statewide lockdown, jobs lost, toilet-paper shortage and, coming up early next month, property-tax bills.
The time for those annual tax bills to hit the mail is approaching in a few weeks, and county officials involved with the property-tax cycle say they’re moving ahead with their work on schedule.
But one unknown remains to be discussed by the county board, and that’s whether payment due dates should be extended to help those who have been hit hard financially by the pandemic.
On a typical year, the Champaign County Board wouldn’t be tinkering with property-tax due dates, according to Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
But this isn’t a typical year. And at least two board members — Chairman Giraldo Rosales and finance committee Chairman Jim Goss — said there is likely to be a discussion about tax-payment dates at the next meeting April 23.
Provided that Champaign County’s tax bills go out on time, the first installment typically comes due June 1 and the second one is due three months later.
But the pandemic has left many people unemployed, and they may be unable to pay, Rosales said.
“This is a unique time in history,” he said.
The board will need to discuss the options and ramifications of a delay, he said.
“I’m not sure what that ramification would be if those funds are held back, how would it affect the distribution to taxing bodies,” he said.
Goss wasn’t leaning toward a payment delay, since mortgage lenders typically hold property taxes in escrow for homeowners as part of their monthly payments.
”As far as I’m concerned, there’s no reason to delay them, because a high percentage of taxes are already escrowed,” he said.
Last year was also an atypical property-tax year in Champaign County, though for a different reason. Tax-payment due dates were extended because the bills were mailed later than usual, after a step in the process — getting a final county multiplier issued by the Illinois Department of Revenue — was delayed.
That’s not the case this year.
The state Department of Revenue issued Champaign County a final multiplier on taxes payable this year on March 26 — a month earlier than last year.
The multiplier remained the same as last year — “1” — meaning assessments on properties in the county have been where they’re supposed to be, at one-third of market value. Based on sales for 2016, 2017 and 2018, they’re at 33.20 percent of market value, according the state Department of Revenue.
The Champaign County Clerk’s Office will be on time completing its work on tax extensions, and has a goal of getting that information to the county treasurer’s office on April 17, according to County Clerk Aaron Ammons.
The treasurer handles the billing and collection of tax payments. County Treasurer Marisol Hughes said the bills are on track to go out on time, and she’s waiting to see whether the county board opts to change payment dates.