URBANA — The Champaign County Board of Health has called for its entire fund balance of $470,000 to be made available to address the COVID-19 response, but that’s likely to be subject to debate by the Champaign County Board, which holds the authority to make the budget transfer.
The county board will consider the transfer at its monthly meeting tonight.
Any controversy will likely be over how much of the balance should be transferred, not whether it should take place, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said.
One issue may be lack of information about how the money would be spent, Kloeppel said. That isn’t immediately available in the midst of a changing pandemic.
County health services are both managed and provided by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, though funding is separate for services provided for Champaign-Urbana residents and those in the rest of the county.
Health district Administrator Julie Pryde said making the budget transfer is like moving money from a savings account to a checking account. And it’s important to have that money readily available for COVID-19 needs, she said.
She can’t say what issues will arise that would require the money to be available, she said, but it won’t be spent unless it’s needed.
“We may not need it, and it will just sit there,” she said.
Some possibilities for the money would be to cover the costs of more outreach testing, mass vaccinations when a vaccine is approved, and once a reliable antibody test is available, doing testing to determine who’s already been infected and may have immunity, Pryde said.
Health district funding is available only for services for Champaign-Urbana residents, and can’t be spent on those who live outside the two cities, she said.
“I just need to remind them the virus knows no boundaries,” Pryde said.
Kloeppel said quick access to funds is also needed partly because there is competition for any supplies to help communities deal with COVID-19.
And while she believes the county health board’s funds wouldn’t be spent unless needed, Kloeppel also said the county board could settle on a budget transfer of half or two-thirds of the money now and keep the rest in reserve.
In an emergency, she could potentially authorize purchases under her authority as executive and bring them to the board to approve after, Kloeppel said. But making the money available ahead of time “saves a lot of time and effort.”
Democratic county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales said he has suggested transferring half the money to start, to make sure some is available for later in the year.
Republican board member Jim McGuire said he understands some money will be needed for COVID-19 concerns, but details are lacking.
He also said the county board needs to consider the needs of the entire county at a time businesses are closed and incoming revenue is up in the air. And the county board doesn’t know yet what other organizations, such as the sheriff’s office and social-service agencies, may need.
Republican county board member Bradley Clemmons, who also serves on the county health board, said he’d be in favor of transferring half the balance for now to make sure money is available to deal with a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.
“You keep hearing this is going to come back, and that scares me,” he said.