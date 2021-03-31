URBANA — The Champaign County Clerk’s Office said its vital-records division is reopening to walk-in customers who need birth, death and marriage certificates and for doing business as/assumed business names and notary services.
Those needing a marriage license are still required to make an appointment.
Walk-in customers are required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing and will be served in the order of when they arrive, according to the clerk’s office.
Birth, death and marriage certificates can also still be requested online through the clerk’s website.