URBANA — Champaign County courthouse visitors and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks in the public building.
Chief Judge Randy Rosenbaum issued an order Thursday rescinding the mask requirement and relaxing other restrictions for the Urbana courthouse and the five other courthouses in the Sixth Circuit. That order had been issued one year and two days earlier.
“Someone said to me today, ‘I can finally breathe,’” Rosenbaum siad. “All I’m doing is being consistent with the science and with what other courts and businesses are doing.”
However, he gave the presiding judges and sheriffs in DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties the authority to make their own decisions about logistics, such as courtroom arrangements and screenings to get in the buildings.
Anyone who comes through the door coughing or otherwise showing flu-like symptoms will be asked to put on a mask or leave, but there will be no grilling of seemingly healthy people upon entry, Rosenbaum said, adding he’s not aware of any businesses asking people if they’ve been vaccinated.
While he doesn’t have a list, he believes most of the people working in the courthouse have been vaccinated. Those who have not are expected to continue masking up.
“Most of the time, we’re trusting people to do the right thing. We are still limiting (the number of people in) courtrooms until Phase 5,” he said, referring to the last step in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recovery plan, likely to launch June 11. “When it kicks in and there are no longer limits, we will go back to courtrooms having their normal capacity limits. We have encouraged judges to reduce the size of these big calls.”
Defendants who stay in touch with their lawyers have had their presence excused from pretrial status calls for several months.
“We are not quite at the point where we are making defendants come back,” he said. “But there is going to come a time when we will want people to physically show back up for their cases.”
Some practices implemented during the pandemic will likely continue, such as windows separating employees of the circuit clerk’s office from members of the public who come in to pay fines or file cases. But Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath said she’ll re-evaluate that with her employees once Phase 5 is underway.
“Civil courts have been doing remote hearings a lot. I can see that continuing,” Rosenbaum said, adding the same holds true for remote hearings that have been done in family court.
Jurors will continue to get special treatment though, he said, since they are being asked to perform a public service and aren’t exactly in the building of their own free will.
“For people on jury duty, we will keep separating them in the jury box and finding empty courtrooms for them to deliberate in,” he said. “Even though we don’t have to do those things, it’s wise. They are stuck in those courtrooms for hours, if not days, and the jury rooms are really small.
“I’m trying to be cognizant of their concerns,” he said.
Meantime, all correctional officers at Champaign County jails will continue to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Vaccinated patrol deputies do not have to wear masks unless they are inside a person’s home and are asked to or inside a business requiring masks, any health care facility, a jail or a school.
Likewise, court security officers, vaccinated or not, have to wear masks around in-custody inmates or when asked to by judges or department heads, the sheriff said.
Also effective Thursday, all Champaign County employees are expected to report to their workplaces unless they have the permission of their supervisors to work remotely.
Supervisors may require proof from employees to learn if they are vaccinated so they can develop plans for employee safety, but they may not ask employees why they are not vaccinated.
Fully vaccinated employees do not have to wear masks.