URBANA — Regular consumers of Champaign County courthouse services may never see a return to the old way of doing things.
Officeholders have been meeting regularly to figure out what business will look like once restrictions on public movement ease up.
“Next week is a soft opening,” said Presiding Judge Tom Difanis, using the retail-business analogy only partly tongue-in-cheek.
Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered Illinoisans to shelter at home beginning March 21, the courthouse has been closed.
Difanis has been there daily taking care of arraignments, emergency orders of protection, signing warrants, and doing initial hearings on juveniles.
There have been limited numbers of employees in other offices, including the circuit clerk, state’s attorney, court services and the judges and their support staff.
Next week, Difanis and two other judges will accept guilty pleas in felony cases where sentences have been worked out for probation. There will be no pleas for prison time as the Department of Corrections is refusing new prisoners.
“We will do two pleas per half-hour with just the attorney and client at an appropriate distance with masks,” Difanis said.
In the past, a judge might schedule a half-dozen cases for the same time, talk to all of them at once about rights, then invite defendants to the bench one at a time to enter their guilty plea.
Judge John Kennedy will also take pleas for probation in misdemeanor cases next Friday in groups of four per half-hour.
Still up in the air is when and how guilty pleas in the high-volume traffic court will be handled.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, who has the responsibility for the safety of the building, said the front doors remain locked, but court security officers will admit those with scheduled hearings.
“Difanis is asking people to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their hearings,” the sheriff said. “We are asking that you only bring what and whom you need — minimum baggage. Don’t bring friends and relatives if they don’t absolutely need to be there, and make sure you bring and wear a mask.”
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said those coming to court are “strongly encouraged” to bring their own mask, but she and the sheriff have a limited supply for those who do not have them.
Court services working by phone
Director Mike Williams said half the probation and court services staff comes to the courthouse one day and the other half the next to keep the numbers down and the distance safe.
“Officers make phone calls, email or use regular mail. We’re not doing any face-to-face, in-person contact, no home visits or field contacts,” he said.
Williams said there have been 26 cases since the courthouse closed six weeks ago where people in jail pleaded guilty for probation.
“They are instructed by the court to contact our office by the next business day. Many are doing that,” Williams said. “One guy left four voicemail messages in one day. They are assigned an officer, and that officer makes contact with them.”
His office also oversees the Juvenile Detention Center, where the number of inmates is creeping toward capacity.
It is staffed for 25, and there are currently 18 incarcerated, 11 of which are there for serious gun-related felonies. Four of the detainees are being prosecuted as adults because of the seriousness of their charges.
Numbers down elsewhere
At the jails on Main Street and Lierman Avenue, Heuerman’s staff has been working closely with judges, the state’s attorney’s and public defender’s offices and police to keep the population down.
It’s working. Jail records show in April 2019, there were 449 bookings. In April 2020, there were 129. At full capacity, the jails hold about 295.
There have been no reported positive cases of coronavirus among inmates or staff at the jails, Heuerman said.
Likewise, fewer arrests have meant fewer charges filed by the state’s attorney’s office.
Court records show that in April 2019, there were 145 new felony cases opened. In April of this year, that number was 62.
Misdemeanors filed in April 2019 were 87; in April 2020, there were 39.
Rietz said her office has also been staying on top of those cases where defendants have been given notices to appear instead of arrested and booked into the jail. Each police agency has certain days of the month for those who are issued those notices to show up. The state’s attorney reviews the police report, and the defendant finds out, when they appear, what charge, if any, is being filed.
Orders of protection
Also returning next week will be hearings for plenary orders of protection, which last two years. Those hearings are supposed to be held within 21 days of the issuance of an emergency order. Unlike the emergency order, both parties must be present.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum said the emergency orders issued before the shutdown have been extended, but it’s time to start hearing the need for the extended orders. Judges Roger Webber and Brett Olmstead will also hear requests for plenary orders of protection.
Heuerman said his two deputies who serve court papers such as subpoenas to appear for orders of protection or trials are gearing up now to serve them in cases where court dates have been set.
“They are carrying sanitizer, are required to carry a mask and are wearing gloves when they need to,” the sheriff said. “We’re trying to protect our department and the public as much as possible as we get back to some kind of normalcy, whatever that is going to be.”
Physical changes
It’s possible there could be courtroom shifts down the road.
For instance, since there are more felony cases filed each year than misdemeanors, Difanis said the judges hearing felonies could use the larger courtrooms.
Of the 11 courtrooms, eight are the same size; the other three are larger. One of those larger ones is on the first floor for traffic. Another is on the second floor for daily arraignment hearings and those for juvenile abuse and neglect and ordinance violations. The third is on the third floor, where Webber uses it exclusively as a felony courtroom.
Difanis said it’s possible arraignment court could be moved to a smaller courtroom closer to the elevator to reduce the number of people wandering the halls and free up that larger courtroom for felony cases, including trials. However, moving the video and audio equipment to another courtroom now, at a time when the county is strapped for cash, could be prohibitively expensive.
How jury trials will proceed is also a work in progress. Assuming the courthouse reopens June 1, Difanis said jury trials involving only defendants who have been waiting in jail should begin June 15.
Summonses will inform jurors that they may watch the orientation from home then be told whether they will be needed that day.
Difanis said the burden will be on the attorneys to be ready.
“These cases will be tried. There will not be five dismissals and 10 pleas,” he said of the normal dozen to 15 cases that might be on his monthly trial list that end up not being tried.
He also noted that six-person juries have long been an option if a defendant is willing.
Pieces of Plexiglas are being installed around the witness stands to shield the court reporter, who is seated right in front of the witness, and to the side of the witness stand, to shield the jurors who sit closest to the witness.
It’s impractical to spread jurors out in the gallery because that would preclude spectators from having a place to sit. And Difanis noted that jurors have to be up close to hear audio clips and see physical evidence.
“We’re still looking to tweak it the best we can,” he said. “We have to get those trials done. We’ll do the best we can.”