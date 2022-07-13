CHAMPAIGN — Another Champaign County resident has died of COVID-19, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced Wednesday.
The latest death, a man in his 70s, was the fourth one announced in Champaign County since July 8 and the county’s 300th COVID-19 death to date.
As of the public health district’s latest update Tuesday, there were 17 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID and 624 known active cases.
Hospitalizations due to COVID have been on the rise, both at Carle Foundation Hospital and across the state, as infections continue to spread from new omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
Champaign County's latest COVID deaths this month have also included a man in his 80s and two women in their 70s.