CHAMPAIGN — The number of Champaign County residents who have died of COVID-19 has grown to five this month.
The latest death, the county’s 301st in total, was a man in his 70s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
It was the fifth death of a Champaign County resident in the past two weeks.
As of Tuesday, the health district was reporting 21 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carle Health reported it was caring for 47 COVID-19 patients at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, one of whom was in intensive care.