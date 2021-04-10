CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 vaccine allotment for Champaign County next week will continue to be in the range of a few thousand doses for first shots.
The county expects to receive about 3,500 first vaccine doses, mostly Moderna, with some limited Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines included, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
In addition, the county expects to provide 3,000 to 5,000 second shots to expand the number of people who are fully vaccinated.
There will also be more vaccine available in Champaign County through Walgreens and Walmart, which have separate allotments, Vaid said.
For the county’s vaccine supply, appointments will be available — as they have been — through Carle Health’s vaccine site at the former Dress Barn store, OSF HealthCare’s vaccine site at the Rantoul Youth Center, at the health district’s offices and at University of Illinois McKinley Health Center, Vaid said.
Elsewhere in the area, the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department was planning two vaccine clinics Sunday and Monday in DeWitt County with assistance from the Illinois National Guard.
The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given.
The Douglas County Health Department expects to get about 530 vaccine doses — 200 each of Pfizer and Moderna and 130 of Johnson & Johnson — and will be giving them out Thursday and Saturday in Tuscola.
The Vermilion County Health Department is expecting to receive all Moderna vaccine next week — 800 first doses and 1,400 second doses — to be given out at Danville Area Community College and Vermilion Regional Airport, according to health department Administrator Doug Toole.