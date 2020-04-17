CHAMPAIGN — While other communities have faced deadly coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes, none of Champaign County’s 91 COVID-19 cases have been at long-term-care facilities, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Thursday.
“Knock wood,” she said during a virtual press conference. The nursing homes “have been completely amazing. We reached out to them in early March with really stringent guidelines that were really more strict than what IDPH or CDC had.”
Champaign County health officials announced one new case in the county Thursday.
“Our cases are continuing to be low, and we hope that continues. So I just want to ask the community to please continue social distancing,” Pryde said. “It works.”
Of 91 people who have tested positive, four have died, six are hospitalized and 56 have recovered. So far, 1,714 people have been tested.
“We would have loved to have much more access to testing from the very start of this pandemic,” Pryde said. “We like to test widely, then isolate the sick, contact trace and quarantine any exposed. We are more satisfied now with the increase in testing.”
A lab at Carle Foundation Hospital is processing tests for local providers in less than 24 hours, Pryde said. The turnaround for other labs has been up to 10 days.
With low numbers of new cases, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said they’re starting to plan for how to reopen, though that will largely depend on when the state relaxes its stay-at-home order.
“We have an economic development team that has been meeting that includes both cities, as well as the Economic Development Corporation, and the Chamber of Commerce, and the Small Business Development Center,” Feinen said. “But I think it’s important to note that we’ll really be following the science and the advice of” the health district.
And Marlin said it will likely be a gradual process.
“It’s going to be slow. It’s not going to be like flipping a switch,” she said. “That won’t be the case. It’s going to take careful planning, and we’ve started that.”
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the county has distributed 11,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to first responders in the county and 150 gallons of hand sanitizer to local hospitals.