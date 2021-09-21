URBANA -- The Champaign County Humane Society has converted its major fundraiser of the year, the Fur Ball, to a virtual event due to the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a hard decision to make, but it was the right decision to make,” said Sarah Sheppard, the organization’s development director.
The last time the event was held in person was 2019, she said.
Typically a $100,000 fundraiser for the humane society, it was canceled entirely last year, Sheppard said.
This year’s all-online event will include an online auction Oct. 1, plus raffles for a trip and jewelry.
Sheppard said it’s free to register for the auction, and biding will run from noon through 7 p.m.
Tickets for the trip raffle will be $100 each, and only 100 will be sold, she said. The winner will have a choice of four destinations and will have up to two years to take the trip.
For the jewelry raffle, Sheppard said there will be five drawings for five pieces of jewelry donated by Champaign Jewelers, with tickets being sold for $25 each or five for $100.
This year's Fur Ball fundraising goal is $80,000, and donations can also be made online.
Money raised goes to fund general operations of the humane society and for the care and well-being of the shelter pets, Sheppard said.
For more information and links to Fur Ball activities, go to cuhumane.org.