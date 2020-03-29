CHAMPAIGN — Julie Pryde was giving herself a little time to rest and laugh Saturday, watching a comedy at home, at a time when there’s not much to laugh about.
Minutes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an infant and a Department of Health and Human Services worker were among 13 more Illinoisans to die, the harried administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was also counting the blessings of the people in and near Champaign County.
That’s because they are well-served by two hospitals that are prepared for a pandemic and the University of Illinois.
“We are in a unique spot in Champaign County because all of us have worked together for so many years.
“We practice our pandemic plans, we all know each other. We have lots of providers and the UI. That, combined with the leadership of our governor, puts us in a really good place. There are a lot of places that don’t have hospitals,” she said.
“I have always been confident since the beginning,” she said of the hospitals. “I know what their surge capability is.”
As for the news that there will be increased testing locally for the COVID-19 virus this week, Pryde was encouraged.
But she is “ecstatic” about developments coming out of the UI, where Friday, the Grainger College of Engineering, along with the Siebel Center for Design, its Applied Research Institute, Carle Health, TEKMILL, and Creative Thermal Solutions Inc., announced a prototype ventilator that was developed in just under two weeks.
"They are just amazing. They have turned all that brilliance into focusing on this problem,” she said. “Honestly, even my imagination could not imagine they would create things out of nothing — ventilators, hand sanitizers.”
“They are looking at all kinds of things. They asked for a wish list and immediately started in,” she said of the academics and researchers.
“Reagents related to testing, methods of sanitizing things. They are doing the mathematical modeling that is informing our local decisions and indeed, the governor’s decisions,” Pryde said. “I’m just unbelievably grateful.”
Pryde said there are also countless businesses and individuals that have stepped up to offer help. For example, Herff Jones in Champaign, which would normally be at a fever pitch getting gowns shipped out for now-cancelled graduation ceremonies, has offered to produce hospital gowns.
“I’m am constantly inundated with email from people who have something to offer,” she said.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Champaign County stood at 15 on Saturday; nine women and six men, five of whom are in their 50s. Those infected range in age from their 20s to their 80s, the health district said.
The number was up from 11 on Friday.
Pryde said public health officials and the hospitals knew in January the pandemic was coming and began gearing up. She said it didn’t seem to sink in with the general public until early this month when the NCAA cancelled the college basketball tournament.
“I’m thankful we have a governor and local officials that pay attention to reality and fact and did what they can,” she said.
At Saturday’s briefing, Pritzker said the first infant to die from coronavirus left him shaken.
“COVID is rarely fatal in children,” he said, adding it had been only one week since he put the stay at home order in place.
“I’ll continue to do everything necessary to bend this curve,” he said.
Pritzker said the state’s approach now is to suppress the spread of the virus and increase hospital capacity to meet the need.
“We are identifying and building out additional facilities across the state,” he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, the Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers are working in concert to find buildings with the largest potential, he said, noting that Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center is being prepared as “Illinois’ first field hospital” with a capacity for about 3,000 and that more details would be released in the next few days on that.
“We are not waiting for the worst. We are preparing ourselves for the worst.”