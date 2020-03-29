Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.