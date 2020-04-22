URBANA — Champaign County property-tax bills are set to hit the mail at the end of next week, and they won’t be arriving with extended payment due dates.
County officials decided to leave the payment dates alone, rather than discuss an extension at the monthly county board meeting.
Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales said he, both political parties, finance committee Chairman Jim Goss and County Executive Darlene Kloeppel agreed to leave this year’s tax schedule as planned, to avoid creating more confusion and chaos.
While the possibility had been raised of discussing payment date extensions to help taxpayers hit hard financially by COVID-19, Kloeppel said officials decided it would be best to get back to a regular schedule for this year’s taxes.
Taxing districts are depending on getting their property tax revenue on time, she said, and “we were so late last year.”
County Treasurer Marisol Hughes said she plans to get tax bills in the mail by the end of April — or May 1 at the latest. Due dates for the first and second installments would then be June 1 and Sept. 1, as they have traditionally been in years past, she said.
The board could always opt at a later meeting to discuss an extension of the second payment date, Hughes said.