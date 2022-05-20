CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 transmission level in Champaign County has been elevated from medium to high, and public health officials are advising taking additional precautions.
As of Friday, Champaign County was one of eight counties in the state considered to be at a high transmission level, along with Boone, Ford, Lee, Peoria, Stephenson, Tazewell and Winnebago.
And Coles, DeWitt and Douglas were among the 39 counties at the medium risk level.
In high-risk counties, state and local health officials strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask indoors in public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.
Health officials also advise staying up to date on vaccinations and booster shots and testing if symptoms develop.
Transmission risk levels — low, medium or high — are based on new cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 population and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
As of Friday, Champaign County had 578 active cases, and there were 15 county residents in the hospital.
Also Friday, The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 40,193 new cases and 56 deaths statewide since May 13. The state agency also said as of Thursday, 1,060 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 116 of them in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.