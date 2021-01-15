CHAMPAIGN — Sign-ups are now underway for Champaign County’s next round of COVID-19 vaccinations next week.
The next vaccination clinics will be held on four days in two Champaign locations, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19-22, with vaccinations by appointment only.
Eligible for vaccinations next week are county residents 75 and older who weren’t vaccinated this past week, plus county residents 65 to 74 with underlying health conditions that leave them at greater risk for severe cases of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Underlying health conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, obesity, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and having a compromised immune system due to an organ transplant. Smokers in this age group can also be vaccinated starting next week.
Written documentation from patients’ primary care doctors won’t be required.
The vaccination site being operated by Carle Health at the Kohl’s Plaza is full for the weeks of Jan. 18 and Jan. 25. Those eligible for vaccination next week who haven’t already registered were asked to sign up for appointments at the community clinic being operated at the I Hotel and Conference Center at 1900 S. First St., C.
To sign up for a vaccination appointment online: signupgenius.com/go/60b054ca8a82ca5f94-vaccine
Appointments can also be made by calling 239-7877.
Those being vaccinated should wear a face covering and plan to stay at least 15 minutes after being vaccinated, for observation.
The cost of the vaccine is being covered by the federal government, and most insurance plans cover the cost of delivering the shot, according to the public health district.
As of Friday, the district’s vaccine dashboard shows 9,763 people in Champaign County had been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,837 had already been given the required second dose.
The second dose is given three or four weeks after the first dose, depending on the type of vaccine.