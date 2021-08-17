CHAMPAIGN — Moderately to severely immunocompromised people with certain conditions who got either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can get a third shot in Champaign County starting this week, according to a Champaign-Urbana Public Health District official.
But patients are advised to check first with their doctors to see if they’re eligible and if the third shot is advised for them, said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator at the health district.
Who is currently eligible for a third shot is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vaid said. That includes those who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Received a stem-cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
- Been in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.
About 3 percent of adults are moderately or severely immunocompromised and considered to be more at risk for serious, prolonged illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
The third shots are only for those medically eligible patients who were already fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, Vaid said. An additional shot isn’t available for those who had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said.
Those advised by their doctors to get the third shot must be 28 days past their second, Vaid said.
And be advised, he said, that the third shots are actual shots of the same vaccine — not booster shots.
The health district expects to get more information from federal health authorities on beginning booster shots for the rest of the vaccinated population next month, he said. It’s possible that booster shots will have a different dosage and composition than the third shots being provided now to immunocompromised patients, he said.
The health district is making third shots available beginning this week, and won’t be requiring proof from patients that they have one of the conditions that make them eligible, Vaid said.
The health district didn’t have further details Monday about what other local vaccine providers will require and how they will handle third shots, but more information was expected to be released Tuesday.
The health district is offering COVID-19 vaccines daily at its headquarters at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
Health department spokespeople in Douglas and Vermilion counties said they were waiting on Illinois Department of Public Health guidance before announcing details about third shots.