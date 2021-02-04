CHAMPAIGN — Shot by shot, arm by arm, COVID-19 vaccinations in Champaign County are running in high gear, with as many as 18,000 set to be done this week alone.
Another 10,000 shots may be given next week, if the county gets all the vaccine it has requested, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
The 18,000 doses given this week includes thousands of extra ones the county received, because it has the capacity to handle that many, Vaid said.
Plans for this week have been largely focused on getting school and day care staffs vaccinated, but the extra doses allowed the county to also get a start on vaccination appointments for other essential front-line workers, Vaid said.
Carle Health is handling the front-line-worker vaccinations at the former Dress Barn store in north Champaign, and still had some available appointments for this week as of Wednesday, according to Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
If you’re wondering how soon your own turn will come, Champaign County is still working on first doses to those in the current eligibility tier, the vast 1B group that includes adults 65 and up, school and day care staffs and people working in other front-line jobs considered to be critical to keeping vital services running, Vaid said.
This group includes about 50,000 Champaign County residents, plus another 20,000 to 30,000 people who work front-line essential jobs in Champaign County but live in surrounding counties, he said.
Many Champaign County older adults have already been vaccinated, though vaccinations are also still underway for those who missed the first opportunities.
The county is set to start on second doses for those 75 and up next week, Vaid said.
As vaccine eligibility has expanded for the public, vaccination sites in the county have multiplied. But they remain open by appointment only.
This includes the initial two sites in Champaign launched by the health district and local health care providers at the I Hotel and Conference Center and the former Dress Barn store run by Carle Health, plus a third at the Rantoul Youth Center hosted for two days this week by OSF HealthCare.
Along with those, the Champaign and Urbana school districts are doing about 2,000 vaccinations on site this week, and the Walgreens drugstore in Mahomet recently began doing about 50 vaccinations a day within the current eligibility tier, Vaid said. A Walgreens representative is now taking part in daily call meetings coordinating vaccination efforts in Champaign County, he said.
To offer a better sense of where vaccinations stand in Champaign County, here are some answers to commonly asked questions:
Why is Champaign Country getting extra vaccine doses when some other area counties are getting so little?
Vaid said some of that has to do with Champaign County’s ultra-cold-freezer capacity needed to safely store the Pfizer vaccine. Many counties don’t have that, he said.
How many days a week are vaccination sites operating? Shouldn’t they be open more?
Carle Health is running clinics at the old Dress Barn store seven days a week. The site at the I Hotel is running four days this week, and the number of days scheduled in future weeks depends on how much vaccine the county gets, Vaid said.
Are there any staffing or equipment issues slowing down vaccinations?
No. The number of vaccination days and appointments are pretty much based on vaccine supply, and several partners are helping health district staff the I Hotel site, Vaid said.
Mullin said Carle has continued to add staff to handle demand at the former Dress Barn site but is still hiring more patient-service representatives and call-center employees. For anyone wishing to help out with the vaccination effort, she said, taking one of these jobs is a good way to do that.
Why are some people being called and asked to come in a day earlier than their vaccination appointments?
The game plan remains getting all available vaccine into arms as quickly as possible, Mullin said.
Sometimes, there are a few extra doses left when people cancel or don’t show up, and those doses would go to waste if they weren’t administered in the proper time frame, Mullin said.
In those cases, Carle calls people with appointments for the next day to see if they’re free to come in a day early, and they often say yes, she said. Those who aren’t free to come early keep their original appointment times.
Vaid said a lot of care is going into filling just enough vaccine syringes to avoid leftovers. There are also occasionally a few leftover doses at the I Hotel site, but those are typically given to I Hotel staff members helping out, so vaccine doses aren’t wasted, he said.
Can you just show up at a vaccination site and ask if there is any available vaccine you can get?
That is strongly discouraged, largely because appointments are booked to avoid a large group of people at the sites at any one time.
That is for safety’s sake, to keep the potential for COVID-19 exposure at a minimum.
Has there been any hesitancy to sign up for the second dose of the vaccine?
Not much. Vaid said the response from the public willing to get the second dose has been 98 percent so far, and more than 1,600 adults 75 and older have signed up to get their second doses next week.
From Linda Fred, vice president of pharmacy services at Carle: “It’s vitally important to commit to getting both doses for maximum protections. We know some patients are reporting some side effects following the second dose, but we want to encourage others to keep their appointments. Most side effects have been minor, such as tenderness, fatigue, achiness or mild fever that resolve in about 24 hours with some rest.”
Is Christie Clinic making any vaccination appointments?
Not at this time. Christie staff are helping with the community vaccination clinics, and Christie patients are asked to refrain from calling their doctors for a vaccination.
Christie Clinical Services Director Michelle Antonacci advises watching for updates on the health district’s website.