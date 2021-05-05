CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 vaccine providers in Champaign County are ready to roll out shots for kids and teens 12-15 as soon as the Food and Drug Administration gives the go-ahead, a public health official said.
That could be very soon, with the FDA now expected to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 12-15 as early as next week.
“If they say this weekend it’s approved, we are ready this weekend,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
Champaign County has about 10,500 youths in the 12-15 age group, Vaid said.
Even if around 5,000 of them want the vaccine immediately, he said, “we have that capacity available.”
Champaign County has some Pfizer vaccine in storage because it’s the only vaccine authorized for the 16-17 age group, so the county has recently been prioritizing Pfizer for those ages, Vaid said.
With the expectation that the FDA will authorize the Pfizer vaccine soon for the 12-15 age group, the public health district has also asked larger school districts in the county if they want to include ages 12-15 in vaccine clinics they have planned for ages 16-17, he said.
Kids and teens have accounted for thousands of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County alone.
According to the public health district, there have been 1,355 cases in kids 10 and under and 4,188 cases among kids and teens between ages 10 and 20.
Scientists have projected it will take vaccinations in the 70-80 percent ranges to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19, Vaid said, and Champaign County is aiming for the upper-end range of vaccinations.
Even if just half of the county’s 12-15 age group is vaccinated, “5,000 more is 5,000 more,” he said.
At least two local pediatricians, Christie Clinic’s Dr. Maria Maranon and Carle’s Dr. Neena Tripathy, said they’ll be advising their patients 12-15 get vaccinated as soon as the FDA authorizes it.
There is one consideration for parents to be aware of, both doctors said, and that’s timing.
There must be a two-week window between COVID-19 shots and other vaccines, so with the two Pfizer shots given three weeks apart, that will mean allowing seven weeks between COVID-19 and other vaccines.
“That is something we are being very mindful of,” Tripathy said.
While most kids 12-15 are going to be caught up on their childhood vaccines for school requirements, the first dose of meningococcal vaccine is given at ages 11-12 and the second dose is given at age 16. And, Tripathy said, some adolescents and teens may still be in the progress of getting their HPV vaccinations.
Maranon said even though kids and teens are more likely to experience mild symptoms if they get COVID-19, those getting vaccinated will be helping protect the more vulnerable people they come into contact with from becoming infected and helping move the community closer to herd immunity.
“I think Champaign County has really done a great job in getting our citizens vaccinated, so getting those 12-and-above kids to get vaccinated will definitely kind of push us closer to getting to herd immunity because they are a segment of the population,” she said.
Kids getting vaccinated will also be protecting themselves, Maranon said.
“I always tell my patients, if you get COVID, it’s the roll of the dice. Even if you are healthy, you can get it really bad or just mild,” she said.
Another incentive for age 12-15 vaccinations is more safety for young athletes returning to school sports, Maranon said.
Tripathy said she hopes COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be a hard sell for younger ages, but she believes it’s going to depend a lot on whether the parents themselves have been vaccinated.
“I think if the parents have been vaccinated, the kids very likely will be vaccinated as well,” she said.
Doctors want to be sure kids are up to date on all their vaccines, and soon that will include the COVID-19 vaccine, too, Tripathy said. Parents who have been shying away from bringing kids in for their vaccines during the pandemic, she urged, “it is safe to come in.”
Enlarging the age group that can only receive one of the three vaccine types may pose some challenges for counties that lack the ultracold storage preferred for the Pfizer vaccine — though as of late February the FDA began allowing undiluted frozen vials of Pfizer vaccine to be transported and stored for up to two weeks at temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers.
Ford County Health Department Community Health Educator Megan Reutter said Gibson Area Hospital has been administering the Pfizer vaccine in that county because it has ultracold storage available and the health department has been focusing on offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The partnership with the hospital is working well, she said, “and we feel it is best to administer vaccines to the 12-15 age group on-site at a hospital.”
Douglas County Health Department spokeswoman Summer Phillips said her department will be submitting a plan to the state Department of Public Health for vaccinating the 12-15 age group.
There may be a central Pfizer distribution site for counties such as Douglas, likely within an hour’s drive, to pick up just the amount of Pfizer needed for those vaccinations at any one time, she said.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said that county doesn’t have any Pfizer vaccine in hand, but he doesn’t anticipate it will be difficult to obtain to get kids and teens 12 and up vaccinated.
And, he said, “we are certainly interested in ramping up in that direction.”