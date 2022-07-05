CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign County man in his 80s has died of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
It was the county’s 297th COVID-19 death, and the first in more than a month.
The last death of a Champaign County resident, a woman in her 70s, was announced June 2.
Both Champaign and Douglas counties are currently at a high community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Vermilion, Piatt and Ford counties are all at a medium transmission level.
In Champaign County, there have been 1,136 new known cases in the past two weeks, and 16 county residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the health district.
Both nationally and in the Midwest, the new BA.5 omicron subvariant is accounting for more than half (53.6 percent) of all new cases, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most of the rest are coming from two other omicron subvariants — BA.2.12.1 at 25.7 percent, and BA.4 at 17.3 percent.