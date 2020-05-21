URBANA — The first batch of summonses for jurors in a pandemic have been sent out in Champaign County with accommodations in place to make the process as safe as possible.
Those include watching jury orientation from home, only reporting to the courthouse when a trial is set to begin, sitting several feet apart and deliberating in a separate courtroom, not a jury room.
“We are turning the big courtrooms into trial courtrooms,” said Presiding Judge Tom Difanis, who has worked hand-in-glove with State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, Public Defender Janie Miller, Court Services Director Mike Williams, Court Administrator Lori Hansen and others to rethink how the wheels of justice will turn.
“We’re starting to get ourselves back in business,” Difanis said, even though an actual date for a jury trial has not been set.
What is certain is that they will be held no sooner than June 15, and felony cases involving people in jail will get priority.
Blakeman said that’s why summonses have gone out now — to give prospective jurors as much notice as possible. Those who do not go to the jury commission to be excused or have their service deferred will be able to watch a virtual orientation from a computer at home via Zoom.
The link for that will arrive with their summons along with other unique identifiers that the juror will have to enter to watch. Those reporting virtually have the option to get a text message or email notification of when to come to court.
Those who aren’t tech-savvy or don’t have computers at home need not fear. They may report to the jury assembly room, where they will see the same webinar. People will have room to spread out but must wear masks.
“So far, the feedback we’ve gotten from the public has been really positive,” Blakeman said. “This will be something we’ll continue, even after it’s no longer necessary for public-health reasons.
“We think it may possibly increase the participation rate.”
Difanis has decreed that no longer will there be multiple cases set for trial at the same hour, with many defendants pleading guilty at the last minute or cases being dismissed.
Instead, attorneys will have to agree which cases go first and be sure their clients want a jury trial.
“Literally, (the judges) will sign up for the courtrooms,” he said of the three largest of the 11 to be used for jury trials.
Among the other changes: Jurors will be questioned in smaller groups; witnesses will be surrounded by Plexiglas; and courtrooms will be cleaned and sanitized after every use.