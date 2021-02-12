CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County residents ages 40-64 with underlying health conditions will get a chance to have their first COVID-19 vaccine shots next week.
That’s coming sooner than expected, after the state this week expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone under age 65 with underlying health conditions starting Feb. 25.
That population of people under 65 with health conditions is being moved up in priority from Phase 1C to the current eligibility tier, 1B, which up to this point has included just front-line essential workers and adults 65 and older.
“We think the state should have put them in 1B all along, said Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
While the newly expanded Phase 1B kicks in Feb. 25, Pryde said counties that are ahead on their vaccinations can expand sooner, and Champaign County is about a week away from finishing first doses for manufacturing employees and other remaining essential workers in 1B.
Champaign County will limit the first vaccinations for those under 65 with health conditions to adults 40-64.
Prioritizing the older adults first in the under-65 group is intended to avoid overwhelming the system and frustrating thousands of people trying to sign up at once, Pryde said.
In Champaign County, there are about 10,000 people ages 40-64 with health conditions, and about 6,000 to 7,000 are expected to sign up for vaccine appointments, according to Awais Vaid, the health district’s deputy administrator.
That’s taking into consideration that some people in this age group with health conditions have already been vaccinated under eligible employment categories, he and Pryde said.
But expectations for vaccine uptake are lower for younger adults — 50 to 70 percent for those under 65 — compared with over 70 percent for those 65 and older, Vaid said.
The health district has been doing community education hoping to increase the number of younger adults choosing to be vaccinated. And as of Wednesday, there’s a new incentive for employers to encourage their younger employees to get vaccinated and for employees to agree.
Pryde said people who have received both vaccine doses won’t have to quarantine for at least 90 days after their second dose if they should happen to become exposed to a positive COVID-19 case during that time.
For employees, that has the potential to conserve sick time and vacation time that might otherwise get used up in quarantine, Pryde said. And businesses that want to keep a continuity of service need to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, she urged.
At least one county in the area, Douglas County, won’t be ready to start vaccinating people under 65 with health conditions come Feb 25.
“We’re not even done with 65 and older,” said Amanda Minor, administrator of the Douglas County Health Department.
Health departments in Vermilion and Ford counties do expect to open vaccinations to adults under 65 with health conditions starting Feb. 25, department spokesmen said.