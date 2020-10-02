At least two area county health department officials aren’t happy to see Champaign County’s COVID-19 data pulled from their 21-county region.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said he understands that a high volume of testing being done by the University of Illinois is making metrics for the entire region “lopsided.”
“On the other hand, their results have been helping the positivity rates in our region for a while now,” he said. “I hate to see them go.”
Douglas County Health Department Administrator Amanda Minor predicted “a huge difference” in positivity rates for the region without Champaign County data included.
It’s difficult to enforce the mitigation measures that are already in place, she said, and adding more would be even more difficult.
“People just need to be aware of other people,” Minor said. “It just seems like we are so self-consumed on our lives and what we’re missing out on instead of these individuals who have no choice.”
Vermilion County more than doubled its number of COVID-19 cases in September, starting the month with 330 and ending it with 701.
Toole said the disease has been working its way through entire families in Vermilion County, with public health seeing familiar family names and addresses with new cases.
Vermilion County’s positivity rate, which was in the 6 percent and 7 percent ranges in mid-to-late September, has been fairly consistent, Toole said. The county spent some time in the warning range recently not only for its new cases but the number of its residents going to hospital emergency departments for COVID-19 symptoms, he said.
Toole said he was happy to see the state increase the number of regions in the state from four to 11 for determining when mitigation measures need to kick in, “but there are some people who make an interesting argument for breaking it down further.”
— Debra Pressey