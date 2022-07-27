CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 deaths among Champaign County residents rose again by one, a man in his 70s.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced the death — the sixth COVID death this month and the county’s 302nd in all — on Wednesday.
Of Champaign County’s last seven COVID deaths, including one in June, seven have been men and women in their 70s and one was a man in his 80s.
Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said COVID vaccine initial series and booster shots remain available in Champaign County.