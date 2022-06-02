CHAMPAIGN — A woman in her 70s became the 296th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19.
This latest death, announced Thursday, was the first reported in the county since April 19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Champaign County, which the Illinois Department of Public Health had listed as having a high transmission level, is now at a medium level based on the number of reported cases per 100,000 residents, percentage of intensive-care beds available and number of hospital admissions.
As of Thursday, there were 15 county residents in the hospital with COVID-19.
Carle Health reported that, as of Monday, its hospitals were caring for 53 patients systemwide, two of them in intensive care. The majority of Carle’s patients, 35, were in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, with one in intensive care there.
While the number of new cases in the county is believed to be undercounted because of a lack of test results — with most preferring to use rapid tests at home — the health district has received reports of 3,743 new cases since May 1.