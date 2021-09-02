CHAMPAIGN — Welcome back to November 2020, Champaign County, minus the Thanksgiving turkey.
After seeing between 75 and 100 new COVID-19 cases a day in recent weeks, the county had 240 new cases Wednesday.
Some were added in from the past couple of days, said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, but that much of an increase is a definite concern.
The most recent seven- day-average test-positivity rate for Champaign County — not including saliva tests done on the University of Illinois campus — was 10.6 percent, according to health district data.
With UI testing on campus factored in, the county’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.8 percent.
Of the 1,040 currently active cases in Champaign County — as of Wednesday — the highest number of active cases, 272, was in central Champaign’s 61820 ZIP code, which includes the UI campus.
But most of those cases were not from the campus community, but from off-campus community transmission, Vaid said.
Champaign County has- n’t had a COVID-19 transmission rate this high since November, Vaid said.
As of Monday, the county has also had two new COVID-19 deaths, a man and woman in their 50s.
On Wednesday, Carle Foundation Hospital was caring for 76 COVID-19 patients, 12 of them in intensive care, according to Carle Health.
The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths — both locally and elsewhere — have been among people who haven’t been vaccinated.
The health district is making free vaccine shots available on a daily, walk-in basis at its main offices at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
Health district staff members will also bring the shots outdoors to people at their cars if needed, Administrator Julie Pryde said.