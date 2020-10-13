CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 elementary school students will have the choice to attend school in person four days a week during the second quarter, Superintendent Susan Zola said.
“I’ve (spoken to) several parents ... who just think their child’s mental health and wellness will improve dramatically walking back into their school,” Zola said.
Starting Oct. 27, Mondays will be remote learning for all students, and Tuesday through Friday, early-start schools will hold in-person learning from 7:50 to 10:20 a.m. and distance learning from 11:35 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. Late-start schools will hold distance learning from 8:55 to 11:25 a.m. and in-person learning from 12:40 to 3:10 p.m.
According to surveys taken by each school, in which 94.1 percent of families responded, 38.5 percent of students would attend school in person. Numbers at specific schools range from 27 percent of Stratton students to 48.3 percent of Carrie Busey students.
Zola cited the low COVID-19 positivity rate in Champaign County as the reason for finalizing the plan that was originally put forth just over two weeks ago.
After meeting with representatives from Carle Foundation Hospital, Zola said school nurses would be able to administer COVID-19 tests to symptomatic teachers and students on site before delivering them to Carle.
Under its current protocols, symptomatic teachers and students are instructed to get tested at Carle or at the state-sponsored site at Market Place Mall.
“I hear daily from families who just really need to come back,” Zola said. “It’s not working (for some families). And I think this model honors both those who want to stay distance because it is working and those who need something else.”