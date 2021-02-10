CHAMPAIGN — It appears the Champaign school district’s return to in-person learning will mirror other districts’ efforts after all.
At the school board’s Jan. 11 meeting, principals from its five middle and high schools laid out a unique plan that would see all students remain in an interactive virtual setting in the morning and come in for short periods in the afternoon throughout the week for supplemental work. That way, they argued, students would be interacting with their teachers all school day, every day.
But just before that meeting began, a group of parents protested outside Mellon Administrative Center, calling for a hybrid plan similar to those of others in the area that would allow about a quarter of students to attend in person each day, with the rest continuing to attend remotely.
The administrators made a case that their setup would be better educationally, with Central Principal Joe Williams saying “Teachers really struggled, thinking, ‘What would it be like for three-fourths of the student body every day to simply be watching TV?’”
But last week, the district announced it would be going with a hybrid plan that more closely resembles the one those parents advocated for.
The plan will go into effect on a rolling timetable, with freshmen and sixth-graders shifting to the schedule Feb. 23, sophomores and seventh-graders the following week, and the rest of the students the next week.
Students whose last names start with A through K can attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays if they choose to, and those whose last names start with L through Z can attend on Thursdays and Fridays.
Protesting parents weren’t the only ones with issues with the original plan. School board Vice President Gianina Baker made an impassioned plea for the district to allow a more intensive in-person plan, and Secretary Heather Vazquez also suggested a change.
“I think initially there was some wonder by board members and other community members within the community as to why we didn’t initially move to the hybrid,” Superintendent Susan Zola said. “I think some saw this as a slower step to getting to that model by trying to allow families to feel more confident about students coming back while we maintain a virtual a.m. model.
“I think, basically, having (a small amount of time in-person with the original plan) gave us some more information that we do have several families who are going to have their students back on campus.”
By the time the changes occur, all staff members who want to be vaccinated will likely have received their second dose. Like Urbana, Champaign plans to begin testing students using the University of Illinois’ saliva test in the coming weeks. Both districts will be able to test their students for the rest of the year thanks to a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation.
Zola said the district acknowledges that “monitoring students at home is a task that is not typical for high school teachers,” and that the district will continue to look for professional development opportunities.
At Monday’s board meeting, Zola said 37 percent of Centennial students said they would choose the in-person option, while 44 percent of Champaign Central students said they’d come in person. There wasn’t any data for middle schools as of Monday’s meeting.
The change of plan will please parents who argued for a return to what they see as a more typical version of school, but whether it’s an improvement over the district’s original plan is up for debate.
“If you have an honest conversation with teachers across the country, they’ll tell you that the hybrid model isn’t as good from an instructional perspective,” Mike Sitch, co-vice president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers, said at Monday’s board meeting. “Teachers worry that students won’t be able to understand their masked teachers; teachers worry that their attention will be divided, which may result in lost opportunities for students.
“Overwhelmingly, though, teachers are excited to see their students again,” he said. “They’re just anxious to be all of the things their community needs them to be, for both our in-person students and for our students who choose to stay remote.”