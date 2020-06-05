CHAMPAIGN — Two weeks ago, Christine Windelborn set 60 fabric masks that she had sewn on a garden trellis in front of her family’s house at the corner of Chicago Avenue and John Street, and put out a sign that read, “Free Masks.”
Windelborn didn’t know how long the masks would last. After all, her street doesn’t get much traffic.
But for the former bridal saleswoman and freelance stylist, sewing colorful masks was something productive to do, both for her mind and body.
“It was a kind of a way to kind of do some therapy for my soul and for my health,” she said. “I started trying to sew and do stuff like that, and I used to work in fashion, so I’m pulled to doing things like that.”
After two neck surgeries in the last four years, which included the removal of a vertebrae, Windelborn is numb on much of the left side of her body. If she stuck a needle through her finger, she said, she wouldn’t feel it.
A few years ago, her husband, Bud, bought her a sewing machine to keep that side of her body engaged.
She also saw that some people weren’t wearing masks despite CDC recommendations. Inspired by a friend in Denver, she started sewing.
“For me it was just, maybe if I keep making them, everybody will wear one,” she said. “I know that a lot of people are like, ‘I’m not wearing a mask.’ Well, why not? It’s the new fashion statement. So really, that’s all I’m trying to encourage.”
As it turned out, the community was highly receptive.
After Windelborn’s Facebook post about the mask tree was shared 52 times, her entire stock of 60 masks, plus another 40, were nearly all gone within three days.
“They flew out the door,” she said. “I was sort of surprised to see how it was super well-received. There’s a lot of love in these masks, but a little bit of skill. I’m not a seamstress. I just kind of picked this up as a hobby.”
So she kept sewing, sometimes late into the night.
“I came out of my room at 1 a.m. (one day),” said her daughter, Genna, “and she was still sitting at the sewing machine.”
As she goes, she’s perfecting her design and adding different patterns, including Illini and Cubs fabric. As of Thursday afternoon, she’d made 228 masks, and she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“I kind of put my own twist on it,” she said. “No two look the same. They’re all originals. Some are a little crooked. I figured not everyone’s face is symmetrical.
“I feel like, if we’re going to get through this, we all have to come together and do it. Everyone’s kind of on edge, and a great way for me to channel some of those feelings is to put sort of a positive spin on it.”