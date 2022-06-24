CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 transmission level in Champaign County bounced back up to high again Friday.
Also at a high level in East Central Illinois were Douglas and Ford Counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Coles, Iroquois, Moultrie, Piatt and Vermilion counties were at the medium transmission level.
When community transmission level is high, everyone — regardless of vaccination status — is advised to mask up in public indoor spaces and on public transportation, and those at higher risk for serious illness are advised to consider taking additional precautions.
When transmission is at the medium level, health officials advise people who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to consider taking precautions such as masking.
Transmission levels in individual counties are adjusted weekly based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population, percentage of intensive-care beds available in the community and rate of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
The number of hospitalized Champaign County residents has been rising a bit throughout the past week, from seven on Monday to 16 on Friday.
In all, 20 of Illinois’ 102 counties were at a high transmission level as of Friday. In addition to the three in East Central Illinois, that included Adams, Cook, DuPage, Fulton, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Macon, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Montgomery, Peoria, Pike, Tazewell, Washington and Wayne.