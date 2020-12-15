CHAMPAIGN — Elementary schools across the Champaign school district are discussing several plans for a return to in-person learning next semester, Superintendent Susan Zola said.
“Right now, we’re just letting the teachers and the principals on campus talk through their best thinking,” she said, “and then they’re going to provide their best thinking that I’ll review with (Champaign Federation of Teachers) leadership.”
Those plans vary from the one that was used during a brief return to in-person learning at the beginning of the second quarter, when in-person and remote students were taught separately for two-and-a-half hours a day, to one that would have entire classes learning synchronously for half of a five-hour school day.
The latter plan would leave time for teachers to gather small groups remotely the other half of the day.
Another option has students only in school for two hours and working remotely for three.
Zola said that a decision would be made before winter break.
When that plan would go into action is unclear. With COVID-19 cases spiking, a return to in-person learning for the start of the third quarter is in question. Zola, though, thinks a short return to school in October and November gave evidence that in-person schooling is doable.
“We’re always going to rely on the health experts, whether that’s Carle or Christie or OSF or Julie Pryde at C-U public health to help give us guidance, because we’re not the health professionals,” she said. “But we have watched schools stay open (in person), lots of smaller districts, and we had good protocols generated from our schools.
“The few cases we saw generated in our schools were traced back to weekend baby showers and birthday parties and things that weren’t directly connected to the school. I am hopeful that we’ll be able to bring students back for in-person instruction for the second semester, and we’ll work with the health professionals to make that thoughtful decision as the data allows us to.”
This school year may not be the end of remote learning for Unit 4.
In recent years, schools around the state have been allowed to develop remote learning plans to use on snow days and other emergency days in lieu of making those days up at the end of the year.
Unit 4 wasn’t able to do so, because in addition to its lack of a remote learning infrastructure, it couldn’t guarantee students access to computers and internet. None of those are issues now.
“We’re in a different place than we were a couple of years ago in terms of our ability (to have remote learning),” Zola said. “So, like many districts, we went ahead and moved forward so that, in the event that we would need to use it, it would be approved by the board.
“You can have an approved plan and still not utilize it,” she added. “But given all of the work we’ve done on distance learning, it makes sense to have the conversation with the board.”