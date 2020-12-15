Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.