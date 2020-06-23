CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign firefighter who has tested positive for COVID-19 is home in isolation and 12 other firefighters have been put in quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.
The city said Tuesday that the firefighter’s name will not be released; nor will the location where he or she works.
“One of my highest priorities is the safety and health of all fire department employees,” Chief Gary Ludwig said. “The Champaign Fire Department follows and exceeds, where possible, the Centers for Disease Control guidelines while providing emergency services to our community and standing by in our fire stations.
“These safety precautions help protect the residents of our community as well as first responders. My thoughts and prayers are for the affected firefighter to have a quick and full recovery,” Ludwig said.
The city consulted with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District in coming to the decision to quarantine the other firefighters and is following the health district’s directives and protocols.
The ailing employee will not be allowed to return to duty until the health district says it is OK.
The city said all fire stations remain fully staffed and the city does not anticipate any disruption in services.