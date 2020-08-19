CHAMPAIGN — The next big party you throw or attend in Champaign could lead to a hefty fine.
Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen has issued two new emergency orders for additional pandemic safety.
One, which was set to take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, institutes new social distancing and maximum gathering sizes for parties and gatherings.
This order applies to properties in the University of Illinois campus area, including apartments and houses, plus multifamily residential buildings throughout Champaign. It limits gatherings to a maximum of 10 people, plus the host and host’s immediate family or others allowed to live at the property.
The restrictions also apply to adjacent properties such as parking lots, yards and common areas.
Party hosts and those attending parties who violate the order could be cited with a city ordinance violation and fined up to $750.
The restrictions also apply to parties or gatherings on public property, unless they’re permitted by other emergency or executive orders of the law.
The other executive order, also effective at 5 pm. Wednesday, requires everyone over age two and medically able to tolerate a face mask to wear a face covering in public places, indoors or outdoors, when six-foot distances can’t be maintained.
This order also requires businesses and organizations to require their employees and customers to wear a face covering when people on the premises can’t maintain six-foot distances.