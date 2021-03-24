CHAMPAIGN — Students attending the Champaign school district's Distance Learning Program for the 2021-22 school year will experience a different schedule than the one they did this year, according to the plan the district has laid out.
While kindergartners will only attend school for 2.25 hours of live instruction and 30 minutes of extra homework, students in the other five elementary school grades will receive four hours of live instruction and 45 to 60 minutes of extended practice or homework. Optional support sessions will be available before or after school.
Middle school students will have eight live 30-minute class periods and an extra hour of independent work. High school freshmen and sophomores will receive four hours of live instruction with about 90 minutes of independent work.
One of the major changes to the plan will be that juniors and seniors will have “limited distance-learning options” because the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all people over the age of 16 starting in April. Options will be available as part of a credit recovery program to support juniors and seniors with “coursework necessary for graduation.”
The district is returning for a full in-person schedule next school year for those who choose that option. That includes balanced-calendar schools, which will begin school on July 22, with regular-calendar schools beginning Aug. 19. The Distance Learning Program will only follow the regular calendar.
The district will allow students in the Distance Learning Program to return to in-person school for the second semester.