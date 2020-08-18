Care to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — Per an emergency order issued by Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen, all indoor dining in the Campustown area will be temporarily restricted starting Wednesday for bars and Friday for restaurants.
The order, one of two issued by Feinen, will remain in effect through Labor Day, the city announced Tuesday, as thousands of UI students descend upon Champaign-Urbana for the start of classes.
“According to the modeling data provided by University of Illinois researchers, the next several weeks will be critical to making sure the spread of the Coronavirus doesn’t get out of control as students return for the start of the fall semester,” Feinen said. “We have all made great sacrifices since the pandemic started, and I realize that these changes will be inconvenient for our residents and businesses, but they are necessary to flatten the curve and prevent a large increase in COVID-19 cases in our community as the fall semester gets underway.
“Flattening the curve now gives us a much better chance that students will be able to remain on campus and the University will be able to stay open for the remainder of the semester as originally planned.”
As part of Emergency Order 20-25, customers will be allowed to enter Campustown bars and restaurants “for limited purposes, like placing an order, picking up a carry-out order or using the restroom, but they must wear a mask or face covering when inside the establishment. Bar and restaurant owners may also be allowed to temporarily expand their outdoor service area if certain safety requirements are met.”
Feinen’s other emergency order — No. 20-24, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday — requires all customers at all bars and restaurants in Champaign “to be seated in order to be served by the establishment and while consuming food or beverages on premises.”
“This applies to both indoor and outdoor service areas,” the order goes on to state. “Customers may stand only for limited purposes, including using the restroom or picking up an order, but must wear a mask or face coverings when doing so.”
The order also restricts customers under age 21 from entering, or remaining in, a bar after 9 p.m.
