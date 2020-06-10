CHAMPAIGN — With guidelines for the 2020-21 school year still murky, the first day of classes was approaching too quickly for Barkstall and Kenwood elementaries, Champaign’s two balanced-calendar schools.
“There were a lot of talks about what (this fall) could possibly look like,” Barkstall Principal Jessica Bradford said, “and it’s going to take a lot of planning.”
For one year, the district announced Tuesday, Kenwood and Barkstall will move to a normal calendar. Instead of starting July 23, they’ll begin Aug. 20. That comes as a relief to Bradford, who doesn’t yet know how many kids will be allowed in classrooms at once or how much teaching will be done remotely.
For parents who have fallen in love with the balanced-calendar schedule, though, the move isn’t welcome.
“I’m pretty angry about it, to be quite honest,” said Kenwood PTA President Terra Larsen, who has had at least one child at Kenwood since 2009.
“I had heard of other year-round schools sending out surveys to the parents about, ‘How should we deal with this?’ And I feel like this decision was made for us.”
When your child goes to a balanced-calendar school, Larsen explained, families build their year around the three-week breaks.
For Larsen, that means planning fun one-on-one activities for her youngest child, a fifth-grader in her final year at the school. The consequences vary, though. Some have custody arrangements planned around the balanced calendar year. Others have childcare arranged for specific times of the year.
In a letter to staff and parents, Superintendent Susan Zola said the timeline simply didn’t allow for a balanced calendar this year.
“The primary reason for this difficult decision is we do not have guidance yet from the Illinois State Board of Education regarding requirements for a return to in-person schooling,” the letter read. “The first day of school for students at Barkstall and Kenwood under the balanced calendar would have been Thursday, July 23. That is just a few short weeks away.”
Zola said in her letter that the district is committed to moving back to a balanced calendar for those two schools for 2021-22. While that won’t help Larsen, it assuages the biggest fear of parents and teachers.
“The one thing that I heard repeatedly from staff and from parents is, ‘If we do move to traditional calendar, we want to make sure to still honor balanced calendar going forward to the next school year and make sure we return to this model,” Bradford said.
“It gives us an extra month to think about things and how we’re going to keep everybody safe and healthy.”