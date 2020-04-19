CHAMPAIGN — Contractors for the several large construction projects in Champaign have submitted COVID-19 Jobsite Safety Plans to the city.
The city required all 27 contractors with private construction projects valued at over $500,000 to submit the plans. They require contractors to address how they are ensuring workers’ health when they arrive, while they’re working and as they leave a job site.
Actions may include verifying an employee’s health and ensuring proper hand-washing to start the day; using personal protective equipment, providing more hand-washing stations, limiting the sharing of tools and maintaining social distance during the day; and instructions for handling clothing and other materials as employees leave.
Among the large projects are The Dean high-rise at Sixth and Green streets, the upcoming Costco store near Market Place Mall and more construction at the Carle at the Fields site.
About 35 large projects are covered by the contractors’ COVID-19 Jobsite Safety Plans.
“On the smaller projects we encourage good operational practice, but since there are fewer workers on site we did not establish it as a requirement,” Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight said.
Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, private and public construction projects were deemed essential.