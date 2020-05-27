CHAMPAIGN — When Ippatsu Salon reopens Friday, customers won’t be able to wait inside before their appointment.
But rest assured, “nobody’s going to be standing in the rain,” owner Rebecca Bedinger said.
The lack of a waiting room is just one of several steps Ippatsu is taking ahead of its reopening, allowed in Phase 3 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan.
Bedinger typed up a 17-point pledge for Ippatsu’s stylists to follow, including spacing stations 6 feet apart, installing dividers when that’s not possible and checking the temperature of staff and guests.
Everyone will also be wearing masks, high-touch areas are being sanitized before and after guests touch them, and blow-drying services will be limited.
“We’ve gone above and beyond. We hope to set a good example that others will follow to keep everyone safe,” Bedinger said. “We need our community to be healthy.”
After being closed for more than two months, Ippatsu started taking reservations at 1 p.m. Tuesday before its Friday opening.
“There’s definitely no shortage of clients,” Bedinger said.
She said she’s excited to get back to work, “but I’m definitely thinking: Proceed with caution. … We’re a little bit of a canary in the coal mine.”