CHAMPAIGN — Two Champaign school board members expressed exasperation Monday with Superintendent Susan Zola’s plan for returning to in-person learning.
“My kid has lost interest in school, and that is a fear of many of us,” board member Gianina Baker said at Monday’s meeting. “What’s next? I sit here and everyone keeps telling me that we want to go back to school, but we have to do it safely. I’m tired of the excuses. Let’s get it done.
“I understand that we have to be vaccinated, and I don’t want to deny all of that,” she told Zola. “But I feel like everyone keeps pushing the responsibility to someone else. And I know that, at the end of the day, it starts and stops with you. And, as a board, we gave you that responsibility, that’s true. But when can we say, ‘We’re done with surveying anyone; we’re going forward, and we’re showing you how we’re doing it’? I’m not saying that every other district is like ours. When are we going to say ‘Enough is enough’?”
At the middle- and high-school levels, students attend online class in the morning, as they have for the entire school year. For two hours in the afternoon, teachers meet with small groups of students for additional instruction.
District principals explained at the last school board meeting that rather than a hybrid model, where a majority of students would simply watch their teacher and have no interaction during class, they preferred a model where all students had access to the same classroom experience.
Zola noted that in the Springfield district, only 40 percent of students are back in class, “which means 60 percent are just watching their teachers teach.”
“And so we just have to be OK with that, for the 40 percent who are coming back, it’s meeting their needs, and for the 60 percent that want to go home and are watching their teacher teach,” she said.
“At some point, that may be where we land.”
High school sports are set to return to action this week, and board member Heather Vasquez referenced her own children’s excitement and willingness to responsibly follow protocols when she asked Zola to consider a more extensive plan.
“When the notification came out that sports could return in some form or fashion last week, I watched a 16-year-old get organized with other 16-year-olds, 14-year-olds who are new to the team,” Vasquez said.
“I further watched Central basketball players get it organized. We can find a way to give these children the instruction of, ‘This is what you must do to stay safe,’ and then they will do it. At a minimum, I’d like to try.
“I don’t want to be proven wrong, but I saw students say, ‘We have to stay socially distanced, we have to wear masks, we cannot have a relay on swim team.’ But it meant they could be back, and that’s all that mattered,” she added.
“I haven’t seen that energy from the boys in my life in months. I think we should take a chance and see if we can tell our students what they can do safely and give them the opportunity to rise to the occasion.”
Board member Bruce Brown, who teaches at Urbana High School, pushed back at the insinuation that the district should simply jump back into a more extensive version of in-person learning.
“I would be raising so much hell if my district were to rush into a re-entry plan without taking into account myself, my students and our families who are put at risk if this is not done correctly,” Brown said.
“We’re in a pandemic. It’s not going anywhere. If we don’t do what’s necessary to be safe, it’s like wildfire.
“I don’t know how many of you know what the building looks like when we’re even at half capacity, the way our hallways look, the way our classrooms look,” he added.
“Students who haven’t seen their favorite teachers in months, how (protocols) are going to go right out the window, they’re going to break boundaries, and that’s not what we want.
“My kids, I want them back in the classroom. They want to be back in the classroom. But we understand that it can’t just be done arbitrarily.”