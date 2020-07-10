CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 families may have two options this fall: attend a blend of in-person and at-home learning or attend a new virtual academy entirely online.
Superintendent Susan Zola outlined the tentative options Friday in an email to parents and staff.
“The plan provides a balance between daily in-person instruction and the safety and well-being of our students,” she said.
In the first option, elementary school students would attend school in- person for four hours per day and one hour at-home.
Middle and high school students would alternate attending in-person and online based on their last name on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
On Wednesdays, the middle and high school students would attend school virtually.
Unit 4 is aiming to have 18 students per class, and plans for Pre-K and kindergarten students are still being developed.
In the second option, students would attend a virtual academy that is being developed for all-online learning.
“This virtual school will operate as a separate school in the District, complete with a Program Supervisor and dedicated teachers,” Zola wrote. “More information on the Virtual Academy will be available in late July.”
She said both options would give students five hours of instruction time, as mandated by the state board of education. They would also reduce the number of students in buildings at any one time.
And the virtual academy would give the district a pathway to move fully online if required to later by the state.
The options will be discussed, but not voted on, Monday at the Unit 4 board meeting.