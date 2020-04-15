CHAMPAIGN — Champaign city staff are quickly trying to identify how it can spend the $592,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds it received, which are geared toward helping low- and moderate-income individuals and areas in the city.
At a virtual council study session Tuesday, Neighborhood Programs Manager Jennifer Carlson said it could be used to help with immediate needs such as food insecurity and homelessness, short-term rental assistance and assistance to businesses.
However, it’s not supposed to duplicate existing services.
“If we’re paying for rent assistance for someone, and separately the United Way and township program also paid for the same month of rent, they want to know that we’re asking people those questions,” Neighborhood Services Director Kerri Wiman said.
But Carlson said it could go toward programs like the recently announced CU-BetterTogether — which plans to provide groceries to Unit 4 families in need — if it needs help meeting its fundraising goal of $250,000.
Council member Alicia Beck asked if the funds could go to small landlords who have rented to students who have left town.
“Are they eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program or any of the other (Small Business Administration) products that are meant to shore up business entities,” Wiman asked. “So we would want to check in to, do they have other options available? And if not, then we would be that last resource for them.”
Council member Will Kyles asked staff to consider the needs of small-business owners, especially those owned by women and minorities.
Staff will try to draft a spending plan for council and the public review by the end of the month.
“There is no hard deadline, but the stress has been: Get the funds out soon,” Carlson said.
In its initial $3 billion disbursement of the $2.2 trillion relief package, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development also gave $295,000 to Urbana, and another $2 billion in HUD funding is expected.
Other local agencies are also receiving federal funding, including Willard Airport, which U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, announced Tuesday would receive $1.84 million.
Executive Director Tim Bannon said it will provide “critical relief.”
“We have been significantly impacted across the majority of our businesses,” he said. “This funding will be used for operating expenses such as staff salaries, maintenance, safety, security, and other necessary expenses to keep the airport fully operational during this pandemic.”
Once the stay-at-home orders are lifted, Bannon expects “a full recovery” and that Willard “will continue to build on (its) recent successes.”