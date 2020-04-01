CHAMPAIGN — In the middle of the second day of remote education, Champaign schools Superintendent Susan Zola learned the stay-at-home order for Illinois had been extended until at least April 30.
But educators already expected more time outside their buildings.
“Many school districts across the state were preparing a longer school closure,” Zola said late Tuesday afternoon.
On Friday, superintendents received guidance from the state board of education on remote learning plans. The districts spent the next several days putting the recommendations into practice.
One recommendation is for school districts to work with union leadership. Unit 4 has a meeting set up for today.
“To kind of talk through it,” Zola said. “They’ve been already working collaboratively with district administrators and principals over the last few weeks as we begin to roll out different phases of what the plan might look like, depending on the length of the school closure.”
In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zola is seeing a high level of cooperation between all the stakeholders.
“Teachers by nature are caregivers,” she said. “Most of us started in a classroom or teaching role, even those of us currently serving as administrators. We went into the profession to care for students and their families. That’s been exemplified over the last several weeks by the actions of support staff, teachers, administrators.”
Zola, who has been in education for 36 years, isn’t surprised by the response — both inside and outside the schools.
“The Champaign community as a whole has always been very supportive of public education,” she said. “Between the United Way, C-U schools, local churches that have reached out, our board of education, many people are checking in to make sure schools have what they need to serve our families during an unprecedented chapter in public education.”
On Monday, after an extended break, Unit 4 resumed schoolwork.
“I think it’s gone very well,” Zola said. “We’re still very early in our planning work. By the end of the week, I think we’ll have a clearer model to move forward with.”
One of the first tasks was to make sure the students had the proper equipment for virtual learning. All the high school students have Chromebooks.
On Tuesday, Zola and others passed out devices at Edison, Jefferson and Franklin middle schools.
“That’s one way to equalize at-home learning for the next several weeks,” Zola said.
Families that weren’t able to get the devices at the schools will get them delivered to their doorsteps.
Next week, elementary school students needing a Chromebook will be able to pick them up at the schools.
Zola went to two of the three sites, just to say thanks to the teachers and staff “who are really on the front lines.”
Zola and the district’s faculty and staff are working full days. And beyond.
“In an attempt to restructure all the work we normally do during the normal schools days,” Zola said.
She spends the bulk of her time in her Mellon Building office.
“It allows me to use a couple of different conferencing spaces at the same time,” Zola said. “There are very few of us here, so social distancing really isn’t difficult. I’m the only one in this part of the building.”
There are challenges ahead for the district and its students.
“For many of the families, this is very uncharted territory,” Zola said.
Parents are working from home. Some have lost jobs or been furloughed. The students are at home too, needing to engage with their teachers and make the best use of the at-home structure.
“There’s just a level of stress,” Zola said. “We’re all feeling that emotional concern of ‘How long?’ If we can as schools create opportunities without adding layers of stress, that would be the balance we are trying to seek over the next several weeks.”
Zola has some simple goals:
“Our focus is to take care of each other. The reality is all schools are closed and teachers are experts and will welcome students back whenever we reopen. As a community, we will be stronger together moving forward. “
Zola suggests students and families check out the COVID-19 resources on the front page of the district website: champaignschools.org.
“That’s probably the simplest place to go to,” Zola said.
Many of the district’s teachers are very tech-savvy, Zola said. That helps. One possible hurdle will be internet access for some families.