CHAMPAIGN — Champaign and Urbana distributed more than $700,000 in federally funded COVID-19 relief grants through the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency program created by the state.
Champaign announced that 105 businesses received $433,000 for expenses incurred from March 2020 through the end of the year, and Urbana distributed about $280,000 to 32 businesses.
Champaign capped its grants at $5,000, which could be used for items that improved workplace safety, such as personal protective equipment, ventilation improvements, professional cleaning, tent rentals and outdoor heating.
Champaign was awarded $800,000 to distribute, according to its website, and Urbana was awarded $500,000.
“We have approximately $220,000 remaining to spend,” said Stepheny McMahon, Urbana’s Interim Economic Development Supervisor. “We're hoping to make a few changes to the scope of the grant and promote (it) to receive new applicants.”
Local businesses receiving grants include:
Champaign
- All Smiles Family Dentistry: $5,000
- Aroma: $5,000
- At Home With CLV, LLC: $5,000
- Barrelhouse 34: $5,000
- Bentley’s Pub: $5,000
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano: $5,000
- Billy Barooz: $5,000
- Black Dog Smoke & Ale House: $5,000
- Bodywork Associates: $1,975
- Cafe Kopi: $2,036
- Candlewood Suites: $4,239
- Checkered Moon: $5,000
- Chinatown Buffet: $4,781
- Church Street Square Leasing: $4,639
- CMT Central Services: $5,000
- CMT Ventures Inc: $5,000
- Community Construction Partners LLC: $5,000
- Community Foundation of East Central Illinois: $0,950
- Countryside School: $5,000
- Cowboy Monkey: $5,000
- CU Aerospace: $852
- Culver’s on Marketview: $5,000
- Culver’s on Neil St.: $5,000
- Daycare Center of First United Methodist Church: $5,000
- Days Inn: $4,516
- Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant: $5,000
- Downtown Champaign Restaurant Associates Inc.: $5,000
- Dreamscape Design Inc.: $1,952
- El Toro II: $5,000
- Emlab Solutions Inc.: $667
- Epivara: $3,975
- Espresso Royale: $3,905
- Espresso Royale-Village Green: $4,351
- Esquire Lounge: $5,000
- Everyday Kitchen at Lodgic: $5,000
- Farren’s Pub & Eatery: $5,000
- First United Methodist Church Of Champaign: $3,124
- Fiscella Building Services Inc.: $0,383
- Fruitvaccine Inc.: $5,000
- Glucosentient Inc.: $579
- Golden Wheat: $3,421
- Green Onion: $5,000
- Guido’s: $5,000
- Habitat For Humanity of Champaign County Restore: $871
- Hampton Inn: $2,612
- Holiday Inn Champaign: $5,000
- Holy Cross School: $5,000
- Hyatt Place: $5,000
- I Hotel: $5,000
- Illini Media Company: $1,901
- Ippatsu Salon: $2,991
- It’s A Wrap Automotive LLC: $267
- J6 Foods: $5,000
- JSM Management, Inc.: $5,000
- Jupiters At The Crossing: $5,000
- Jupiters Pizzeria And Billiards: $5,000
- Kams Champaign LLC: $5,000
- KleenRite: $5,000
- Kofusion LLC: $5,000
- Kokushi Midwest Judo: $2,725
- La Quinta Inn By Wyndham: $5,000
- Leadaz Athletic Footwear: $2,013
- Legacy Pizzeria: $5,000
- Little Legends Learning Center Inc: $5,000
- Maize LLC: $5,000
- Maize Mexican Grill Inc.: $5,000
- McGuire Homes: $5,000
- MCR Champaign 1 Tenant LLC (Hilton Garden Inn): $4,240
- Meyer Drapery Services Inc.: $962
- Mia Za's: $4,524
- Michaels' Catering LLC: $5,000
- Miga Restaurant: $4,842
- Mosser’s Shoes: $5,000
- Nails By Dalenna: $1,300
- Naya Restaurant Corp./Sakanaya Restaurant: $3,037
- One Nails LLC: $2,696
- One T’s Corner Pocket: $5,000
- Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill: $5,000
- Pipa’s Pub: $5,000
- Polyvinyl: $1,329
- Pour Bros. Taproom: $5,000
- Ragle Dental Laboratory, Inc.: $5,000
- RamClean 2 Inc.: $3,000
- Roland Realty Inc: $3,515
- RSSS Inc.: $5,000
- SA Fitness LLC: $5,000
- Subway: $3,701
- Ten Thousand Villages: $174
- Seven Saints: $5,000
- Shawarma Joint: $4,695
- Soma Ultra Lounge: $5,000
- Starfire Industries, LLC: $5,000
- Stephens Family Ymca: $5,000
- Style And Grace Salon & Spa: $5,000
- SunSinger Wine And Spirits: $5,000
- Suzu’s Bakery: $893
- Taco Johns: $2,803
- The Academy Campustown: $2,683
- The Dean Campustown: $4,530
- The Refugee Center: $1,531
- The Red Lion: $5,000
- The Venue CU: $5,000
- Tumble Inn Inc: $5,000
- University Of Illinois YMCA: $4,471
- Vape Vault Inc: $3,680
- Watson’s Shack & Rail LLC: $5,000
- Windy City Lodging Inc.: $5,000
Urbana
- American Oil Chemists' Society
- Art Coop
- Best of Africa Food Store
- Best Western
- Bluestem Hall
- Boomerangs
- Burger King
- Caffe Paradiso
- CoLab
- Common Ground Food Co-op
- Courier Café
- CU Holistic Health
- Culver's
- Econo Lodge
- Hampton Inn
- Heel to Toe Inc.
- Karma Trade
- Kinex-Studios
- KoFusion LLC
- LL Sushi
- Mr. Rooter Plumbing
- Manolo's
- Norden
- Official Kutz
- Po'Boys
- Riggs
- Salt & Light
- Siam Terrace
- Silver Creek
- The Weiner Companies Ltd.
- Toro Loco
- Transcendence Broadcasting