CHAMPAIGN — Champaign and Urbana distributed more than $700,000 in federally funded COVID-19 relief grants through the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency program created by the state.

Champaign announced that 105 businesses received $433,000 for expenses incurred from March 2020 through the end of the year, and Urbana distributed about $280,000 to 32 businesses.

Champaign capped its grants at $5,000, which could be used for items that improved workplace safety, such as personal protective equipment, ventilation improvements, professional cleaning, tent rentals and outdoor heating.

Champaign was awarded $800,000 to distribute, according to its website, and Urbana was awarded $500,000.

“We have approximately $220,000 remaining to spend,” said Stepheny McMahon, Urbana’s Interim Economic Development Supervisor. “We're hoping to make a few changes to the scope of the grant and promote (it) to receive new applicants.”

Local businesses receiving grants include:

Champaign

  • All Smiles Family Dentistry: $5,000
  • Aroma: $5,000
  • At Home With CLV, LLC: $5,000
  • Barrelhouse 34: $5,000
  • Bentley’s Pub: $5,000
  • Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano: $5,000
  • Billy Barooz: $5,000
  • Black Dog Smoke & Ale House: $5,000
  • Bodywork Associates: $1,975
  • Cafe Kopi: $2,036
  • Candlewood Suites: $4,239
  • Checkered Moon: $5,000
  • Chinatown Buffet: $4,781
  • Church Street Square Leasing: $4,639
  • CMT Central Services: $5,000
  • CMT Ventures Inc: $5,000
  • Community Construction Partners LLC: $5,000
  • Community Foundation of East Central Illinois: $0,950
  • Countryside School: $5,000
  • Cowboy Monkey: $5,000
  • CU Aerospace: $852
  • Culver’s on Marketview: $5,000
  • Culver’s on Neil St.: $5,000
  • Daycare Center of First United Methodist Church: $5,000
  • Days Inn: $4,516
  • Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant: $5,000
  • Downtown Champaign Restaurant Associates Inc.: $5,000
  • Dreamscape Design Inc.: $1,952
  • El Toro II: $5,000
  • Emlab Solutions Inc.: $667
  • Epivara: $3,975
  • Espresso Royale: $3,905
  • Espresso Royale-Village Green: $4,351
  • Esquire Lounge: $5,000
  • Everyday Kitchen at Lodgic: $5,000
  • Farren’s Pub & Eatery: $5,000
  • First United Methodist Church Of Champaign: $3,124
  • Fiscella Building Services Inc.: $0,383
  • Fruitvaccine Inc.: $5,000
  • Glucosentient Inc.: $579
  • Golden Wheat: $3,421
  • Green Onion: $5,000
  • Guido’s: $5,000
  • Habitat For Humanity of Champaign County Restore: $871
  • Hampton Inn: $2,612
  • Holiday Inn Champaign: $5,000
  • Holy Cross School: $5,000
  • Hyatt Place: $5,000
  • I Hotel: $5,000
  • Illini Media Company: $1,901
  • Ippatsu Salon: $2,991
  • It’s A Wrap Automotive LLC: $267
  • J6 Foods: $5,000
  • JSM Management, Inc.: $5,000
  • Jupiters At The Crossing: $5,000
  • Jupiters Pizzeria And Billiards: $5,000
  • Kams Champaign LLC: $5,000
  • KleenRite: $5,000
  • Kofusion LLC: $5,000
  • Kokushi Midwest Judo: $2,725
  • La Quinta Inn By Wyndham: $5,000
  • Leadaz Athletic Footwear: $2,013
  • Legacy Pizzeria: $5,000
  • Little Legends Learning Center Inc: $5,000
  • Maize LLC: $5,000
  • Maize Mexican Grill Inc.: $5,000
  • McGuire Homes: $5,000
  • MCR Champaign 1 Tenant LLC (Hilton Garden Inn): $4,240
  • Meyer Drapery Services Inc.: $962
  • Mia Za's: $4,524
  • Michaels' Catering LLC: $5,000
  • Miga Restaurant: $4,842
  • Mosser’s Shoes: $5,000
  • Nails By Dalenna: $1,300
  • Naya Restaurant Corp./Sakanaya Restaurant: $3,037
  • One Nails LLC: $2,696
  • One T’s Corner Pocket: $5,000
  • Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill: $5,000
  • Pipa’s Pub: $5,000
  • Polyvinyl: $1,329
  • Pour Bros. Taproom: $5,000
  • Ragle Dental Laboratory, Inc.: $5,000
  • RamClean 2 Inc.: $3,000
  • Roland Realty Inc: $3,515
  • RSSS Inc.: $5,000
  • SA Fitness LLC: $5,000
  • Subway: $3,701
  • Ten Thousand Villages: $174
  • Seven Saints: $5,000
  • Shawarma Joint: $4,695
  • Soma Ultra Lounge: $5,000
  • Starfire Industries, LLC: $5,000
  • Stephens Family Ymca: $5,000
  • Style And Grace Salon & Spa: $5,000
  • SunSinger Wine And Spirits: $5,000
  • Suzu’s Bakery: $893
  • Taco Johns: $2,803
  • The Academy Campustown: $2,683
  • The Dean Campustown: $4,530
  • The Refugee Center: $1,531
  • The Red Lion: $5,000
  • The Venue CU: $5,000
  • Tumble Inn Inc: $5,000
  • University Of Illinois YMCA: $4,471
  • Vape Vault Inc: $3,680
  • Watson’s Shack & Rail LLC: $5,000
  • Windy City Lodging Inc.: $5,000

Urbana

  • American Oil Chemists' Society
  • Art Coop
  • Best of Africa Food Store
  • Best Western
  • Bluestem Hall
  • Boomerangs
  • Burger King
  • Caffe Paradiso
  • CoLab
  • Common Ground Food Co-op
  • Courier Café
  • CU Holistic Health
  • Culver's
  • Econo Lodge
  • Hampton Inn
  • Heel to Toe Inc.
  • Karma Trade
  • Kinex-Studios
  • KoFusion LLC
  • LL Sushi
  • Mr. Rooter Plumbing
  • Manolo's
  • Norden
  • Official Kutz
  • Po'Boys
  • Riggs
  • Salt & Light
  • Siam Terrace
  • Silver Creek
  • The Weiner Companies Ltd.
  • Toro Loco
  • Transcendence Broadcasting

