Champaign and Urbana distributed more than $700,000 in federally-funded COVID-19 relief grants through the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency program created by the state.
Champaign announced that 105 businesses received $433,000 for expenses incurred last year from March through the end of the year, and Urbana distributed about $280,000 to 32 businesses.
Champaign capped its grants at $5,000, which could be used for items that improved workplace safety, such as personal protective equipment, ventilation improvements, professional cleaning, tent rentals and outdoor heating.
Champaign was awarded $800,000 to distribute and Urbana was awarded $500,000.
“We have approximately $220,000 remaining to spend,” said Stepheny McMahon, Urbana’s Interim Economic Development Supervisor. “We're hoping to make a few changes to the scope of the grant and promote (it) to receive new applicants.”
CURES funding recipients
Champaign
- All Smiles Family Dentistry: $5,000
- Aroma: $5,000
- At Home With CLV, LLC: $5,000
- Barrelhouse 34: $5,000
- Bentley’s Pub: $5,000
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano: $5,000
- Billy Barooz: $5,000
- Black Dog Smoke & Ale House: $5,000
- Bodywork Associates: $1,975
- Cafe Kopi: $2,036
- Carbri, Inc. d/b/a Farren’s Pub & Eatery: $5,000
- Checkered Moon: $5,000
- Chinatown Buffet: $4,781
- Church Street Square Leasing: $4,639
- Clever Moose d/b/a: Everyday Kitchen At Lodgic: $5,000
- Cmt Central Services: $5,000
- Cmt Ventures Inc: $5,000
- Community Construction Partners, LLC: $5,000
- Community Foundation Of East Central Illinois: $0,950
- Coro Enterprises LLC d/b/a The Red Lion: $5,000
- Countryside School: $5,000
- Cowboy Monkey: $5,000
- CU Aerospace: $852
- Culver’s On Marketview: $5,000
- Culver’s On Neil St.: $5,000
- Daycare Center Of First United Methodist Church: $5,000
- Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant: $5,000
- Downtown Champaign Restaurant Associates, Inc.: $5,000
- Dreamscape Design, Inc.: $1,952
- El Toro II: $5,000
- Emlab Solutions, Inc.: $667
- Espresso Royale: $3,905
- Espresso Royale-Village Green: $4,351
- Esquire Lounge: $5,000
- First United Methodist Church Of Champaign: $3,124
- Fiscella Building Services, Inc.: $383
- Fruitvaccine Inc.: $5,000
- Glucosentient, Inc.: $579
- Golden Wheat: $3,421
- Guido’s: $5,000
- Habitat For Humanity Of Champaign County Restore: $0,871
- Hampton Inn By Hilton: $2,612
- Holiday Inn Champaign: $5,000
- Holy Cross School: $5,000
- Hongkong Market Corp d/b/a Green Onion: $5,000
- I Hotel: $5,000
- Illini Media Company: $1,901
- Insigna, Inc. d/b/a Epivara: $3,975
- Ippatsu Salon: $2,991
- It’s A Wrap Automotive LLC: $267
- J6 Foods: $5,000
- JSM Management, Inc.: $5,000
- Jupiters At The Crossing: $5,000
- Jupiters Pizzeria And Billiards: $5,000
- Kams Champaign LLC d/b/a Kam’s: $5,000
- KleenRite: $5,000
- Kofusion LLC: $5,000
- Kokushi Midwest Judo: $2,725
- La Quinta Inn By Wyndham: $5,000
- Legacy Pizzeria: $5,000
- Little Legends Learning Center, Inc: $5,000
- Maize LLC: $5,000
- Maize Mexican Grill Inc.: $5,000
- McGuire Homes: $5,000
- MCR Champaign 1 Tenant LLC (Hilton Garden Inn): $4,240
- Meyer Drapery Services Inc.: $962
- Mia Zas d/b/a Delighters Inc: $4,524
- Michaels’ Catering LLC: $5,000
- Miga Restaurant: $4,842
- Nails By Dalenna: $1,300
- Naya Restaurant Corp./Sakanaya Restaurant: $3,037
- One Nails LLC: $2,696
- One T’s Corner Pocket: $5,000
- Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill: $5,000
- Piercy Management Group, LLC d/b/a Mosser’s Shoes: $5,000
- Pipa’s Pub: $5,000
- Polyvinyl: $1,329
- Pour Bros. Taproom: $5,000
- Ragle Dental Laboratory, Inc.: $5,000
- RamClean 2, Inc.: $3,000
- Roland Realty, Inc: $3,515
- RSSS Inc.: $5,000
- S & P Lodging, Inc. d/b/a Days Inn: $4,516
- SA Fitness LLC: $5,000
- Savar Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Subway: $3,701
- Ten Thousand Villages: $174
- Seven Saints: $5,000
- Shawarma Joint: $4,695
- Soma Ultra Lounge: $5,000
- Starfire Industries, LLC: $5,000
- Stephens Family Ymca: $5,000
- Sumukh LLC d/b/a Candlewood Suites: $4,239
- SunSinger Wine And Spirits: $5,000
- Suzu’s Bakery: $893
- Taco Johns: $2,803
- The Academy Campustown: $2,683
- The Dean Campustown: $4,530
- The Refugee Center: $1,531
- The Venue Cu: $5,000
- TracyleaLLC d/b/a Style And Grace Salon & Spa: $5,000
- Tumble Inn Inc: $5,000
- Vape Vault Inc: $3,680
- Watson’s Shack & Rail LLC: $5,000
- Windy City Lodging Inc.: $5,000
- Wright The Vision Ent LLC, Leadaz Athletic Footwear: $2,013
- YG Hotel Investors, LLC D/B/A Hyatt Place: $5,000
- YMCA At The University Of Illinois: $4,471
Urbana
- American Oil Chemists' Society
- Art Coop
- Best of Africa Food Store
- Best Western
- Bluestem Hall
- Boomerangs
- Burger King
- Caffe Paradiso
- CoLab
- Common Ground Food Co-op
- Courier Café
- CU Holistic Health
- Culvers
- East Central IL Service Group d/b/a: Mr. Rooter Plumbing
- Econo Lodge (RAM Hotel Group)
- Hampton Inn
- Heel to Toe, Inc.
- Karma Trade
- Kinex-Studios
- Kofusion LLC
- LL Sushi
- Manolos
- Norden
- Official Kutz
- Po'Boys
- Riggs
- Salt & Light
- Siam Terrace
- Silver Creek
- The Weiner Companies, LTD
- Toro Loco
- Transcendence Broadcasting