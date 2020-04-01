CHAMPAIGN — Champaign and Urbana are receiving some of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress approved last week.
Champaign will receive $592,000 and Urbana $295,000 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, announced.
This funding is on top of the $1 million Champaign received this fiscal year in HUD block grants and the $505,000 Urbana got.
“This federal funding will allow our local communities to respond to the specific needs they have,” Davis said in a statement.
All cities that are “entitlement communities” that automatically receive block grant funding from the Housing Department based on a formula received additional funding.
“The City is grateful for the assistance to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 needs,” Champaign Neighborhood Programs Manager Jennifer Carlson said. “From homelessness services, to renting, to housing, to businesses, we are in the process of assessing where support is needed for low- to moderate-income households, which is a requirement for CDBG funds.”
Urbana’s grants manager Sheila Dodd said much the same thing: “We’re working internally at things we can do to offset the impact of the Covid virus,” she said.
Urbana’s considering grants or loans to affected small businesses and individuals, Dodd said.
“Those are the type of things we are researching, but until we get final regulations from the government, we’re not sure what we can do,” she said.
Dodd said HUD has lessened some of the restrictions on what CDBG funds can typically be used for.
In the past, Champaign has used CDBG funds for home repair and improvement programs, the Bristol Place redevelopment, Bradley Avenue improvements and lighting upgrades in the Garden Hills neighborhood.
In other business, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin issued an emergency order to relax the staffing and response time requirements for private ambulance companies in Urbana. Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen issued a similar order two weeks ago.