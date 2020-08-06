Both the Champaign and Urbana school districts are set to begin the year remotely, according to revised plans put forward by each district.
A day after Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum revealed plans to move the start of in-person learning to at least Sept. 8, her counterpart in Champaign, Susan Zola, announced that her district’s schools would use remote learning for the entire first quarter.
“We fully recognize that this may be distressing news for many students and families, but we’re here to provide support and guidance as we also learn to adapt to this new learning framework,” Zola said in a statement Wednesday.
She said Unit 4 will continue to assess the situation and will make a decision by the end of September as to whether to continue remote learning or transition to in-person education when the second quarter begins on Oct. 19.
The moves come after strong statements by teachers unions for both districts.
Last Monday, Urbana teachers and parents held a rally to plead with their district to go fully remote until the county went two weeks without any new cases. Urbana’s original plan made all students eligible to attend school in person for two days each week.
The Champaign Federation of Teachers released a statement on Monday outlining its grievances with Unit 4’s previous plan, which would have made just over half of students eligible to attend school in person twice a week.
All of this comes amid a spike in newly reported cases in Champaign County.
“We are in the middle of a little spike here, and we do not want to move to in-person too quickly while we’re in the middle of this,” Ivory-Tatum said. “If we’re still seeing those increased positive transmissions (as that date approaches), we would go back to the board and have another conversation.”
Ivory-Tatum said at Tuesday night’s Urbana school board meeting that when flu season rolls around this winter, schools will almost certainly hold classes remotely.
Both districts’ plans will need to be approved by their respective school boards early next week. The major difference between the two is that Urbana will re-evaluate much sooner.
“I really think we are being as safe as possible with all of the information we’ve got in front of us,” Urbana school board President Anne Hall said Wednesday. “I think the administration has been listening very carefully to make sure we take it carefully and slowly and deliberately.
“That gives me confidence, because none of us know how this is going to play out. Looking at the plan we received (Tuesday) night, it feels like so many possible contingencies have been accounted for.”
Remote learning, of course, isn’t the ideal option for either district. After a spring in which teachers in Illinois were directed not to teach new material or give out new grades, Ivory-Tatum stressed that this fall will have to be different.
“Every single one of our teachers is going to work their butts off to engage with the kids, but it is going to be really hard to do that remotely. I’m just going to be honest,” Ivory-Tatum said. “We know that there is a group of our students who, it’s just not going to happen for them. We have to lay expectations for remote learning now and how different it is from what we did in the spring.
“Our parents were adamant about this. Not just the ones who want to go full remote. “
The details will need to be worked out over the next few weeks with both districts set to start school Aug. 24.
“We understand that the next several weeks will feel overwhelming,” Zola said. “We also must acknowledge that our most vulnerable students will need us to support equitable access to distance learning. Addressing these inequities is critical, and we’re committed to ensuring access for all students.”