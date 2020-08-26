URBANA — Half of the desks in teacher Breanna Morton’s special-education classroom at Urbana High School were neatly set up in her room when she arrived a school for the first day of remote learning Monday, and half were in the hallway.
Originally, Urbana students were set to go to school in person, twice a week. Three weeks ago, that plan changed to fully remote learning for the first three weeks of school. A week later, that plan was extended to cover the entire first quarter.
To Morton, the desks were evidence of the uncertainty surrounding the fall semester.
“It’s bizarre. There’s lots of things that are halfway done in the building,” she said. “It’s kind of like, things just kind of froze.”
Aside from a nationwide outage involving the Zoom videoconferencing service Monday, the first two days of Urbana’s semester have gone surprisingly well for Morton. Students are generally in attendance and happy to be there. It’s a far cry from the spring, when schools were moved to remote learning without any warning and couldn’t teach new material, take attendance or lower grades.
“Comparing it to the springtime, when it was just kind of thrust upon us without any planning, it’s much better in terms of student attendance and engagement and tech problems have been much better,” Morton said. “That being said, equity and access is still an issue everywhere. That definitely is still an issue. But our attendance is good, and that’s what my main worry was. These last two days have been smoother and happier than I thought. I thought there would be a lot of grumpiness and dragging their feet and not wanting to join in and participate, but that’s not the case. It seems like it, and they’re just very eager to interact.”
Morton’s nerves have calmed over two days of school. Teachers in Champaign get their first taste today.
For Franklin Middle School Principal Sara Sanders, that means introducing an entire grade of students into a new type of school. Usually, that means inviting them to orientation days.
“It’s a milestone,” she said. “It’s really difficult not to have that personal touch, so right now we’re trying to figure out how to do a virtual personal touch.”
Teachers have been talking to parents and students on the phone. They’ve dropped Chromebooks and other materials off at doorsteps. A science teacher made a rap video welcoming students back, and a PE teacher, who is also a hip-hop dancer, made a TikTok video for his students doing flips and slam dunks.
“We’re just trying to be as personal as possible,” Sanders said. “When everything is telling you to stay away, they’re trying to find ways to be close.”
At Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, Tuesday was spent experimenting with how a day will go on Zoom. That meant Principal Jaime Roundtree set up the calls and hopped in and out of rooms throughout the day.
“It was kind of fun, because it kind of felt like — what do you call it? — a cyberspace cowboy,” he said. “You were jumping from Zoom room to Zoom room and it was kind of cool. You’re asking, ‘Do you think this is going to work?’”
When school starts, Roundtree and his staff will set up calls so homeroom teachers can focus on teaching and others, including those who teach special classes like PE and music, can come in out.
That ability to formulate a plan and a system is one of the main differences between this spring and fall.
“There’s a level of excitement I don’t think we had in the spring, when it was really just dropped on everybody,” Roundtree said. “We have not gotten to do whatever we’ve been trained or what they’ve been born to do, and that’s been very hard for my teachers to get back into revisiting their identities and who they are, and most importantly, helping the kids connect to who they are.”
Plenty is still unknown. Although his district has reached out to students in need, Roundtree knows equity will still be an issue. Morton has similar concerns about kids getting lost in the shuffle.
Some differences between remote and in-person learning, though, are subtle. From a muted Zoom window, Morton is still learning how to get to know a kid she’s never met in person.
“It’s different (from the spring), because this time, I’m establishing relationships with kids, and I don’t have anything to go off of in many cases,” she said. “Generally, in Zoom, you keep your microphone muted, but then you don’t know what it sounds like when they laugh, or you don’t hear their little snide comments about my stupid jokes or something like that. So, there’s a lot of those little non-verbal things that I’m missing that make it harder to establish a relationship than I had expected.
“It makes me very grateful with the opportunities that I have with kids face to face and I get to know them and have a great classroom culture. “
At times during the grind of preparing for this unusual year, Roundtree is able to reflect on the scope of this moment.
“The reality is, this is historic,” he said. “We’ll be able to someday look back and say, ‘This is what we had to do,’ like, ‘We had to walk 20 miles in the snow uphill with no shoes. I’m super excited, because it’s time now, and we’ve done all that we can to prepare. We have to now trust that our ability to be intuitive learners will kick in.”