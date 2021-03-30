URBANA — While Rutgers announced last week that it would be requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Chancellor Robert Jones said for University of Illinois students that the decision would ultimately be up to the state.
Regardless, he said the UI is more concerned with vaccinating as many students as possible before they leave at the end of the spring semester.
“We’re putting our emphasis now more on trying to advocate to hopefully get enough vaccine to get all of our students vaccinated in the next six weeks,” Jones said at Monday’s academic Senate executive committee meeting. “You got to take care of that, from our perspective, before you can worry about what you’re going to mandate or require in the fall.”
The state expanded vaccine eligibility last Monday to university employees, and beginning April 12, anyone in Illinois 16 and older will be eligible.
“Where we’re spending most of our time is trying to advocate for that — getting vaccines for our undergraduate and graduate students before the end of semester,” Jones said.
Unlike with Rutgers in New Jersey, Jones said immunization requirements are set by the state in Illinois.
New Jersey state law “gives the university the right to make these kinds of decisions,” Jones said.
“It is something that all of higher education is discussing in different formats. And we’re not sure what’s doable here in the state of Illinois, but we’ve been spending a little bit of time discussing what-if scenarios,” he said. “We’re not sure where it’s going to go, but we are discussing the pros and cons.”
Part of that includes studying “if we have mandatory vaccinations, concurrent with mandatory testing, what are the implications for that in terms of the health and safety of our community?” Jones said.
The UI is planning to keep its mass testing program in the fall semester as it moves more classes to in-person instruction, but Jones said the testing requirement will be studied as the vaccine rolls out.
Last week, the UI announced that it is recruiting students to be part of a national research project intended to learn whether it’s possible for people receiving one of the vaccines, Moderna, to spread COVID-19 to others should they happen to pick up a mild or an asymptomatic case.
“That is going to help inform a lot in terms of what testing is going to look like in the future,” Jones said.
Still, “we anticipate that testing is going to be with us for quite some time until we have more information, more data, to provide some reasonable sense of whether testing can be diminished or not,” Jones said. “We’re planning in our budget to be testing for the rest of the calendar year and potentially beyond.”