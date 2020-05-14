Two months ago Friday, local health officials announced the first known local case of COVID-19 — a Champaign County woman in her 50s who had been in contact with someone who had traveled to Italy.
Since early March, 6,298 county residents have been tested, 322 got the result they didn’t want and seven have lost their lives.
And, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde has said repeatedly, the actual number of cases would likely be considerably higher if more testing was available countywide earlier.
Here, using data of positive tests by ZIP code, is an overview of Champaign County cases we do know about — both the 147 considered active and the 168 deemed recovered.
61820
The lone CHAMPAIGN POLICE officer who tested positive for COVID-19 has been back at work since April 14 ‘under the appropriate guidance and timeline set forth by public health,’ spokeman Tom Yelich said Wednesday.
61866
With 83 employees having tested positive as of Wednesday, RANTOUL FOODS has more confirmed cases than 73 of Illinois’ 102 counties — and testing is ongoing.
61802
After four confirmed cases at UNIVERSITY REHABILITATION CENTER OF C-U and one at CLARK-LINDSEY VILLAGE, every resident of both facilities was tested. The resident of Clark-Lindsey’s Meadowbrook Health Center has recovered and is doing well, the village’s Karen Blatzer said Wednesday.
61877
On April 30, the VILLAGE OF SIDNEY (pop. 1,207) became the 12th, and most recent, Champaign County town to report a case.
61843
FISHER, with 1,956 residents, is the most populous of 11 incorporated towns without a confirmed case. The others: Bondville, Broadlands, Foosland, Gifford, Ivesdale, Longview, Ogden, Philo, Royal and Sadorus.