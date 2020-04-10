URBANA — If Susan McGrath calls you saying she’s from the government and wants to help, she’s legit.
She’s an assistant Champaign County state’s attorney whose job is to see that parents financially support the children they brought into the world.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, McGrath was one of two attorneys prosecuting parents to get them to pay. She’s still doing that but has shifted gears slightly to get the payers and payees the information they need and to persuade parents that children should come before all else.
“What we’re trying to do is work things out by agreement so that we might not need these extra hearings down the road,” said McGrath, whose division has 8,000 open child-support-enforcement cases.
Like others in the courthouse, she’s thinking ahead to the time when — and if — business resumes at the level or manner it did prior to the pandemic. To that end, she’s been working the phones on the rotating days she comes in the office, where she has access to the records. She estimates she’s made 250 calls since March 25.
“I’ve been going through the list of cases from each court day and reach out that way,” she said. “For the majority, people are uncertain about who they are supposed to contact or what they are supposed to do.”
Champaign County Judge Anna Benjamin has the primary assignment of hearing child-support-enforcement cases and typically does so two mornings a week, hearing about 60 cases each day.
Since all April hearings in Benjamin’s court have been canceled and likely more will be in May, McGrath said the people she’s reached “are glad to hear something, because they don’t know what’s going on and have questions about what they are supposed to be doing.”
Benjamin advises litigants to contact the circuit clerk’s office to make sure their correct address is on file so notices of future hearings get to them. They can also track dates in their own cases online at champaigncircuitclerk.org.
For those who have been laid off because of the pandemic, McGrath is sharing her expertise on applying for unemployment, helping them understand that benefits — just like wages — can be garnished for child support.
“What I’m telling them is how to make the application on their computer or phone. It’s not that difficult,” she said. “People are assuming they have to call in (to the Illinois Department of Employment Security), and that’s not the case.”
McGrath said she’s also encouraged folks who use Illinois JobLink, normally searching it on computers at the unemployment office or the libraries, to do so by phone.
She has been directing them to places that need help such as grocery stores, Walmart, Meijer, and to temporary employment agencies that fill slots at places like Flex-N-Gate, Rantoul Foods, Plastipak and Kraft.
“The great thing about that ... is either the person gets a temporary job and a foot in the door with the opportunity for hiring, or if it turns out that it’s not a good match, there’s no harm because they aren’t employees of the company and there aren’t repercussions such as personnel files,” she said.
She reminds those for whom transportation is an issue that the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is offering free rides during April.
Among the concerns she’s hearing from parents: “If the person is supposed to get the federal stimulus check, then they want to know if that’s going to be intercepted like a tax refund.”
Yes, if they are not current on child support: “It will go to the person they owe the money to.”
“People are worried that the unemployment process is slow, they are worried about how slow the stimulus money is and what they can do in the meantime to get things moving along while everybody is in this holding pattern,” she said.
She can help — if the parents are willing — to work out an agreement and avoid an in-person court hearing.
“Sometimes people in family law are very angry with each other. That’s true in divorce, paternity and in between,” she said. “I try to help people understand what is important: not whatever differences they might have, but the children. This helps people focus more on what they can do to help as opposed to what they can do to continue to argue.”
McGrath has enlisted local attorneys to prepare petitions for modification of child support for people affected by COVID-19 who can’t afford their own lawyers.
“This program is geared toward people obligated to pay support who are laid off or sick,” she said.
Those who meet income guidelines for help will be matched with a volunteer attorney for the limited purpose of filing the modification paperwork. The attorneys can file it electronically and the judge — as long as the parents agree — can enter a temporary order without a hearing.