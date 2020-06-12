CHAMPAIGN — Ear ache? Mystery rash? Pink eye?
There’s a new kind of convenient care for ailments like that, and you may never have to leave your car for treatment.
Curbside services for everything from carry-out dinners to retail shopping have grown more common since the pandemic, and now Christie Clinic is giving curbside convenient care a whirl at one of its locations, the primary care clinic at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C.
Indoor convenient care at that location is closed, at least for patients to walk in and take a seat in the waiting room.
The starting point for convenient care at this location is now the designated area in the parking lot. Those patients who need lab work, an X-ray or any other kind of care that can’t be delivered in the parking lot will be taken inside.
Curbside convenient care is an idea that was suggested by Christie employees, according to Christie Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Pierce.
It’s now in its second week, and so far, so good.
“The providers like it. The patients like it,” Pierce said.
Here’s how it works:
The clinic has set aside and marked 10 spots in the parking lot for curbside care, and four of those spots are covered, Pierce said.
Patients can still show up without appointments, the same way they do for traditional indoor convenient care.
But in this case, they’ll be asked to call the number provided in each stall when they arrive, relay what symptoms they have and wait in their cars for a provider to come out to them.
Curbside convenient care is both about increasing patient convenience and preventing patients with respiratory symptoms who could be infected with COVID-19 from walking into an indoor convenient care center, Pierce said.
Using the parking lot as a waiting room and treatment area will allow for better social distancing, he said.
Curbside convenient care can handle the same kinds of conditions that bring people to indoor convenient care centers. Providers can check blood pressure, temperatures and other vital signs, listen to a patient’s chest and heart, look into ears and otherwise assess what’s going on, often without the patient needing to come inside, according to Pierce.
“Certainly, if we need to do further work-up as you go through an exam, they are asked to come in,” he said.
Like telehealth and other alternate ways of delivering health care that have become more prominent throughout the pandemic, curbside convenient care may well be here to stay after the pandemic ends, Pierce said.
“We’d like to do away with waiting rooms in the future,” he said. “When you think about it, why do we have waiting rooms? How can we do things to make it more convenient for the patient?”
Curbside convenient care is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Patients will need to wear a mask while they’re being examined in their cars, same as if they were coming inside the clinic, Pierce said.