As Phase 3 of the state’s five-phase reopening plan begins today, the Rantoul and Danville recreation departments are already gearing up for Phase 4.
Danville announced Thursday that its recreational activities, including some team sports and public swimming, would resume June 29.
Registration for softball and kickball will open Monday, according to the city.
The Rantoul Recreation Department has already begun taking registrations for later and shorter youth league baseball and softball seasons this summer.
“It’s been a rough spring for the kids,” said Andy Graham, Rantoul’s assistant recreation director. “We want to provide something for the kids.”
Under J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, Phase 3 allows for day camps to reopen with restrictions, along with youth sports activities limited to drills, practices and lessons that don’t involve contact and can allow for 6-foot distances to be maintained.
No competitive games are allowed in this phase.
All outdoor recreation is tentatively allowed to begin when the state moves to Phase 4, which, both Danville and Rantoul recreation officials project, will begin in late June.
“After looking at the governor’s Phase 3 Reopen Illinois plan, we figured we could restart registration,” Graham said.
Registration for Rantoul’s youth league baseball and softball will continue through next week, and teams will be split up and allowed to begin practicing around mid-June, he said.
“We will not start playing games until we move into Phase 4,” Graham said.
All coaches will be given guidelines to follow, he said, and Rantoul recreation officials are confident safety measures can be met.
One way distances have been maintained at games in states farther ahead on reopening is that bleachers have been used for the dugouts, “and the fans are distancing themselves,” Graham said.
Both Champaign and Urbana park districts canceled much of their summer programming in mid-May.
Champaign is now considering some options for Phase 3 reopenings, such as day camps, smaller one-on-one programs and private sports lessons, said park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce.
The park district isn’t ready to make any announcements about that, he said. And with changes continuing to be made in phased-in reopening guidelines, the park district isn’t focusing on Phase 4 yet.
“We want to see what the guidelines are for Phase 4,” DeLuce said.
In addition to leagues, Danville plans to open its municipal pool from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 29 through Sept. 7.
The Danville recreation department said it’s also making facilities available on a rental basis, including the pool for parties, along with park outdoor shelters and pavilions and the Harrison Park Clubhouse, according to the recreation department.